Rockers Ride Backman's Strong Start over Gastonia

May 10, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

GASTONIA, N.C. - Brandon Backman tossed four-hit ball over six innings while striking out 10 to lead the High Point Rockers to a 4-2 win over Gastonia on Saturday night at CaroMont Health Park.

Backman (W, 2-0) was outstanding all night, yielding a first inning walk but not allowing a hit until the fourth inning. He fanned eight of the first 10 batters he faced before exiting after six innings.

Nolan Watson gave the Rockers a 1-0 lead in the top of the second when his sacrifice fly brought home Nick Longhi who had singled and then moved to third on a double by Drew Mendoza.

A pair of defensive mishaps led to High Point taking a 2-0 lead in the fourth. Mendoza's line drive to right was dropped by Eric De La Rosa. When Mendoza took off to steal third, the throw from catcher Patrick Mazeika skipped into the outfield, allowing Mendoza to trot home, giving High Point a 2-0 lead.

Gastonia then applied the same tactics as the Rockers had in scoring twice in the fourth inning. Justin Wylie doubled and stole third and when Nolan Watson's through got away from Mendoza at third, Wylie scored to cut the lead to 2-1. With two outs in the fourth, Narciso Crook doubled to left and Dalton Guthrie did the same, plating Crook with the tying run at 2-2.

High Point took a 3-2 lead in the fifth when, with one out, D.J. Burt singled to left. He then stole both second and third without a throw. After Watson drew a walk from Gastonia reliever Parker Kruglewicz (L, 0-1), Watson stole second, drawing a throw from Mazeika. But Burt took off for the plate as soon as Mazeika threw to second and recorded a steal of home.

Ben Aklinski hit a solo homer with one out in the seventh off reliever Ryan Hennen to stake the Rockers to a 4-2 lead. It was Aklinski's fourth homer of the year.

Backman went six innings, striking out 10 while allowing just four hits and two runs with a lone walk. Jonah Scolaro came on to start the seventh and put the Peppers down in order. He exited with two on and one out in the eighth, yielding to Tommy Doyle who induced a 5-4-3 double play from Wylie, preserving High Point's 4-2 lead and earning his third save of the season.

Gastonia starter Connor Grey allowed just three hits over his five innings but walked four with three strikeouts.

High Point plays the final game of the series at Gastonia on Sunday at 4 p.m.

NOTES: Backman's 10 strikeouts broke his previous club season high of eight set against Southern Maryland on April 27.







Atlantic League Stories from May 10, 2025

