Carpenter Dons Hero's Cloak

July 2, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Stormers veteran Joseph Carpenter staked his club to a lead in the 2025 War of the Roses on Wednesday evening.

Carpenter singled home a pair of runs in the top of the tenth inning to produce a 5-4 win over the York Revolution in the middle game of a three-game series at WellSpan Park.

With the win, the Stormers now lead the season series with York at six games to five in an attempt to regain possession of the Community Cup.

Yeison Coca opened the 10th inning at second base as the ITB runner and held there as Ian Churchill (1-5) struck out Evan Alexander. Coca stole third on ball four to Nick Ward. The Revs retired Mason Martin on a pop up to second base for the second out of the inning. Ward snuck ahead to second without York throwing. Churchill had Carpenter at 1-2 before the Lancaster DH lined his single into right field, easily scoring both runners.

Scott Engler (4-1) retired the first two batters in the home 10th. Jeremy Arocho looped a shallow fly ball into left center in front of a charging Danny Amaral to produce one run. Arocho stole second, but Engler fanned Alexis Olmeda to preserve the win.

The Stormers grabbed an early lead with four singles in the top of the first, and York answered with a pair of base hits around a stolen base. Dave Matthews stretched the lead with an RBI single to left in the top of the fourth. York responded again on Jalen Miller's two-run double to right in the bottom of the inning.

Neither team scored for the next five innings with each club managing to get only one runner to scoring position.

The Stormers will send right-hander Noah Bremer (4-1) to the mound on Thursday against York right-hander Wesley Scott (4-3). Fans may follow the action on FloBaseball at 6:25.

NOTES: Martin singled twice, extending his on base streak to a 24th game...Jackson Rees has allowed only two earned runs in his last 21 2/3 innings...Gerson Moreno added one strikeout to his total and now has 17 in 8 2/3 innings...The Stormers are 2-2 in extra innings...York is 3-4...York was 3-for-18 with runners in scoring position in the loss and left 12 runners on base.







