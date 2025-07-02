Dirty Birds Outslug Legends in Back-And-Forth Battle

The Charleston Dirty Birds picked up a thrilling 9-8 victory over the Lexington Legends on Tuesday night, riding multiple long balls and solid work from the pen.

Top Performers:

Charleston:

Joseph Rosa (SS): 2-for-5, HR (9), 4 RBIs

Chad Sedio (1B): 3-for-5, HR (11), RBI, 2 R

Benjamin Blackwell (3B): 1-for-4, HR (1), BB, 2 R, RBI

Zach Daniels (CF): 2-for-4, RBI, R

Alsander Womack (2B): 2-for-4, HR (2), RBI

Lexington:

Pedro Gonzalez (LF): 2-for-5, HR (8), 2 RBIs

Xane Washington (CF): 2-for-5, RBI, R

Curtis Terry (1B): 1-for-4, RBI, BB, R

Charleston scored in each of the first three innings, highlighted by solo homers from Blackwell and Womack. Lexington countered with four runs across the 2nd-4th innings to take a 6-5 lead. That advantage was short-lived.

In the 5th, Charleston erupted for three more runs-Joseph Rosa delivered the knockout blow with a 3-run homer, pushing the Dirty Birds ahead 8-6.

Despite Lexington threatening late, Charleston's bullpen held firm. Edison Suriel (W, 1-2) weathered some traffic in the 5th and 6th, and Ronaldo Alesandro (S, 2) sealed the game in the 9th despite allowing a run.

By the Numbers:

Charleston Homers: 4 (Rosa, Sedio, Blackwell, Womack)

Charleston Strikeouts: 10 batters fanned at the plate, but 9 Lexington hitters struck out as well

Errors: 1 each, with Charleston's by catcher Soto and Lexington's from Rock in right

LOB: Lexington 11, Charleston 7







