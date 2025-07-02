Dirty Birds Outslug Legends in Back-And-Forth Battle
July 2, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)
Charleston Dirty Birds News Release
The Charleston Dirty Birds picked up a thrilling 9-8 victory over the Lexington Legends on Tuesday night, riding multiple long balls and solid work from the pen.
Top Performers:
Charleston:
Joseph Rosa (SS): 2-for-5, HR (9), 4 RBIs
Chad Sedio (1B): 3-for-5, HR (11), RBI, 2 R
Benjamin Blackwell (3B): 1-for-4, HR (1), BB, 2 R, RBI
Zach Daniels (CF): 2-for-4, RBI, R
Alsander Womack (2B): 2-for-4, HR (2), RBI
Lexington:
Pedro Gonzalez (LF): 2-for-5, HR (8), 2 RBIs
Xane Washington (CF): 2-for-5, RBI, R
Curtis Terry (1B): 1-for-4, RBI, BB, R
Charleston scored in each of the first three innings, highlighted by solo homers from Blackwell and Womack. Lexington countered with four runs across the 2nd-4th innings to take a 6-5 lead. That advantage was short-lived.
In the 5th, Charleston erupted for three more runs-Joseph Rosa delivered the knockout blow with a 3-run homer, pushing the Dirty Birds ahead 8-6.
Despite Lexington threatening late, Charleston's bullpen held firm. Edison Suriel (W, 1-2) weathered some traffic in the 5th and 6th, and Ronaldo Alesandro (S, 2) sealed the game in the 9th despite allowing a run.
By the Numbers:
Charleston Homers: 4 (Rosa, Sedio, Blackwell, Womack)
Charleston Strikeouts: 10 batters fanned at the plate, but 9 Lexington hitters struck out as well
Errors: 1 each, with Charleston's by catcher Soto and Lexington's from Rock in right
LOB: Lexington 11, Charleston 7
