Lexington Falters in 7-2 Loss to Charleston

July 2, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Charleston, WV - After winning the series in Southern Maryland, the Legends travel to West Virginia to take on the Charleston Dirty Birds in a three-game series. Patrick Wicklander got the start for the Legends while Charleston looked to Louis de Avila.

JT Riddle's lead-off single got Lexington's offense started, but the Dirty Birds were the ones who got the scoring started in the first with a sac fly from Joseph Rosa. Charleston added on in the second inning with a solo shot from Zach Daniels. The Dirty Birds' bats continued to stay hot when Alsander Womack's RBI double plated one before Daniels hit his second home run of the game to go up 5-0 in the third.

Charleston kept their scoring going in the fifth with RBI hits from Joseph Rosa and Daniels to go up 7-0. This brought Connar Higgins into the game, and he was able to force a double play, preventing more runs from scoring. Lexington was able to get on the board in the sixth when Curtis Terry hit a long ball of his own, plating one.

The Legends were able to add another one in the seventh when Austin Bates, Paul Winland, and Dylan Rock strung together singles to load the bases. This allowed Bates to score on a sac fly hit by Brady Whalen, making it 7-2. Christian Edwards and Dalton Ross held the Dirty Birds in the seventh and eighth, but Lexington's offense was unable to come back.

The Legends lose 7-2 in the series opener against the Dirty Birds. The win is given to Luis de Avila to earn his first win, and the loss goes to Patrick Wicklander to put his record at 7-4 on the season. The Legends return to Charleston on July 2nd for game two of the series against the Dirty Birds. Lexington will make its return to Legends Field on July 4th against their ALPB Southern Division foe the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. It's the biggest and best fireworks show in the Bluegrass, and fans can get the best seat in the house to watch fireworks presented by the Kentucky Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 PM. The FLAMING FEMME will be in attendance with her dazzling fire dancing performance throughout the game!







