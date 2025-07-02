Ducks and Ferryhawks Split Wednesday Twin Bill

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks and Staten Island FerryHawks a single admission doubleheader at Fairfield Properties Ballpark on Wednesday night, taking game one 13-6 before dropping game two 6-5 in seven innings.

Game one was the resumption of the suspended game on Tuesday, July 1. The FerryHawks took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on Tuesday on an RBI single to right field by Mark Contreras off Ducks starter Tyler Beede. The Ducks countered with four runs in the bottom of the inning, with Ronaldo Flores' RBI double, JC Encarnacion's RBI single and a throwing error that scored Troy Viola and Encarnacion doing the damage. Chris Roller and River Town both scored on wild pitches by FerryHawks starter Shane Barringer in the second, pushing the Ducks lead to five. Staten Island closed to within 6-2 in the third on an RBI single to left by Aaron Takacs before rain suspended the game at the end of the third inning.

Upon the resumption of the game on Wednesday, the Ducks immediately put together a four-run fourth inning, highlighted by Ed Johnson's bases loaded walk, Kole Kaler's two-run single to center and a sac fly to left by Roller. A two-out RBI double to left by Flores in the sixth ballooned the Ducks lead to 11-2.

Staten Island closed to within 11-5 in the seventh on Cristhian Rodriguez's solo home run to right-center and Contreras' two-run homer to center. However, Johnson blooped a two-out, two-run double down the right field line in the bottom of the inning to increase Long Island's advantage to eight. Drew Maggi's solo homer off the left field foul pole in the eighth rounded out the scoring for the FerryHawks.

Beede did not factor into the decision but pitched three innings of two-run ball, yielding three hits and a walk while striking out three. Justin Alintoff (2-4) picked up the win, tossing five innings and allowing four runs on seven hits and a walk with three strikeouts. Barringer (2-4) suffered the loss, surrendering six runs (five earned) on four hits and four walks in one and two-thirds innings while striking out three.

Town got the scoring started for the Ducks in game two with a solo home run to right field off FerryHawks starter Reinier Parra. Rodriguez responded with a solo homer of his own to left field in the second off Ducks starter Tim Melville. A leadoff solo homer to right by Nicholas Decker in the third put the FerryHawks on top 2-1, but the Duck re-took the lead in the bottom of the inning on Flores' sac fly to center and Viola's RBI single to center.

A fourth inning RBI single up the middle by Town extended Long Island's lead to 4-2. Encarnacion then raced home from third on a passed ball in the fifth, widening the gap to three. Brandon Martorano's RBI double and Decker's RBI single in the sixth trimmed Staten Island's deficit to 5-4. Two more runs in the seventh on Contreras' RBI double and Rodriguez's run-scoring groundout gave the FerryHawks the lead.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Melville tossed four innings of two-run ball, allowing four hits and a walk with one strikeout. Parra lasted two and one-third innings, conceding three runs (two earned) on four hits and two walks. Robbie Baker (4-2) got the win with two scoreless innings of relief, striking out one. Jonah Dipoto (1-2) took the loss, giving up two runs on two hits and a walk in one inning.

