Rockers Get Bats Back on Track

July 2, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - After being shut out in back-to-back games, the High Point Rockers purged their memories by beating the Gastonia Ghost Peppers 12-5 Wednesday night at Truist Point. A season-high 10-run second inning helped pave the way to the victory.

The Rockers had dropped a 12-0 decision to Lancaster on Sunday and were blanked 2-0 in a rain-shortened five inning game on Tuesday night.

Wednesday's game was decided shortly after it started. High Point's 10-run second inning was its biggest single inning offensive explosion since tallying a 14-run ninth inning against the Spire City Ghost Hounds on July 29, 2023.

The inning was highlighted by a two-run single from Luis Gonzale, a three-run homer from Drew Mendoza, a two-run homer by Ben Aklinski and topped off by Braxton Davidson's solo homer off the video board.

The Rockers are now 39-20 on the season. Wednesday's win marked the 400th win in Rockers history and also the 400th win for Jamie Keefe as the Rockers manager.

Nate Scantlin put the first two runs on the board for Gastonia in the second inning by slamming a two-run triple off High Point starter pitcher Cooper Casad (W, 3-2), giving Gastonia a 2-0 lead.

Trailing 10-2, the Ghost Peppers were able to slightly bridge the gap in the fifth inning as Justin Wylie singled, knocking in Scantlin. The Ghost Peppers' Narciso Crook drove in Wylie, pushing the Ghost Peppers to within six at 10-4.

The Rockers are slated to play the rubber match against the Ghost Peppers Thursday at 6:35 pm. The Rockers largest fireworks show of the year will follow the game.

NOTES: Rockers outfielder Jordan Luplow was acquired by the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos of the Mexican Baseball League on Wednesday. Luplow played 14 games for High Point, hitting .255 with four homers and 13 RBIs while drawing eight walks and scoring nine runs. He spent part of seven seasons in Major League baseball, primarily with Pittsburgh and Cleveland, before joining the Rockers. Luplow is the seventh Rocker to have their contract purchased this season and the 46th in club history.







