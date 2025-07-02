Lexington Legends Set for All-American Weekend

LEXINGTON, KY - The Lexington Legends are celebrating Independence Day this year with an All-American Bash for July 4th Weekend!

The Legends will be wrapping up the first half of the season as they prepare for a playoff push and division title for the second half!

Friday, July 4th will kick off the homestand against our ALPB Southern Division foe the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. It's our biggest and best fireworks show in the Bluegrass, and fans can get the best seat in the house to watch fireworks presented by the Kentucky Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 PM. The FLAMING FEMME will be in attendance with her dazzling fire dancing performance throughout the game!

Also for July 4th, the Legends will be wearing their special Star and Stripes jerseys to celebrate Independence Day, and ONE jersey signed by THE WHOLE TEAM will be available for auction!

Saturday, July 5th will be another round of fireworks, presented by Kinetic by Windstream, while the Legends continue their series against the Blue Crabs, with first pitch scheduled for 7:00 PM.

July 4th and 5th the Legends will be hosting an All-American Buffet in the Lexington Lounge. Fans will have outdoor and climate-controlled indoor seating while they enjoy a two hour all-you-can-eat buffet, and a cash bar. This special $35 deal includes a ticket to the game that evening and a great seat for the amazing fireworks show. Tickets to this Buffet for both days are already SOLD OUT!

Luxury suites for July 4th are also SOLD OUT but limited option remain for July 5th and fans can still scoop the best seat in the ballpark for this weekend, complete with climate-controlled indoor seating and a beautiful outdoor balcony view!

Sunday, July 6th will be Sunday Funday, presented by YMCA of Central Kentucky. Families can come out to the Legends Field and enjoy a day of summer baseball and family fun. After the game kids will be able to run the bases, courtesy of Kentucky Urgent Care.

It's guaranteed to be an amazing weekend full of summer fun, baseball, and best of all... FIREWORKS! You're not going to want to miss it.







