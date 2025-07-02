Justus Sheffield's Contract Purchased by Monterrey

GASTONIA, N.C. - Ghost Peppers starting pitcher Justus Sheffield had his contract purchased by Sultanes de Monterrey of the Mexican League on Wednesday.

Sheffield, 29, made 15 appearances with Gastonia this season, six of them being starts. He went 5-2 with a 5.27 ERA, striking out 33 in 42.2 innings.

The southpaw was drafted by Cleveland in the first round of the 2014 MLB Draft. He was then traded to the Yankees in 2016 in a package for LHP Andrew Miller, and then was shipped to Seattle in 2018 for LHP James Paxton.

Sheffield made 48 appearances in MLB for the Yankees and Mariners, with 33 of them being starts. He posted a 12-12 record with a 5.47 ERA. Sheffield has pitched in Triple-A for the Braves and Reds organizations since spending time in the majors.

Sheffield becomes the third Ghost Pepper to have his contract purchased this season, joining Richie Martin (Texas Rangers) and Patrick Mazeika (Mexico City).







