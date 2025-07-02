Lexington Legends Host Play Ball Weekend

July 2, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







Lexington, KY - The Lexington Legends and Major League Baseball are teaming up for MLB's Play Ball Weekend!

On Sunday, July 6th, Legends Field will host the annual Play Ball Weekend Event. Kids between the ages of 8 and 12 will have the chance to learn from our very own Lexington Legends Players, take BP, and field with the team! The event will be from 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM, and all attendees will receive a ticket to the 2:00 game that day to watch their Legends take on the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs!

Benefits for this event include the opportunity to receive additional benefits from Minor League Baseball and the Lexington Legends including a complimentary 2025 MLB.tv yearly subscription, exclusive access for the participant(s) to virtual and in-person youth softball & baseball programming, discounts on select, eligible MLB licensed merchandise and equipment, and more! Additional information will be provided via email to the email address provided at registration. Terms & conditions apply to all benefits. MLB.tv is subject to blackout and other restrictions (MLB.tv Blackout Policy). Complimentary 2025 MLB.tv Yearly subscription not eligible for automatic renewal.

Registration is open now at the link below. Entry must be completed no later than July 5th.

https://atlanticleague.leagueapps.com/events/4649907







Atlantic League Stories from July 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.