Olmeda Goes Yard as Revs Drop Series Opener to Stormers

July 2, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(York, Pa.): Alexis Olmeda crushed another long ball and Jeffrey Wehler returned to the lineup with an RBI single, but the York Revolution dropped its series opener to the Lancaster Stormers, 8-2 on Tuesday night at WellSpan Park.

Back in action for the first time since Sunday's first half division championship clincher, the Revs were forced to wait out a 48-minute rain delay at the outset before things got started.

York starter Foster Pace held Lancaster scoreless with two outs in the third, but the Stormers offense got going with singles from Nick Ward and Mason Martin before Joseph Carpenter nailed a three-run homer to right center to open the scoring.

Olmeda (2-for-3) provided an answer for the Revs in the bottom of the third, clobbering a solo shot to left over the Arch Nemesis for his second with York, both against Lancaster starter Michael McAvene.

Lancaster came up with two more huge two-out hits to spread its lead in the fourth, as Ward (3-for-5) ripped a two-run double to right and Martin (3-for-4) connected on his league-leading 19th home run, a two-run shot to right center.

Nick Lucky led off the fifth with a triple that was misread in right field and Joe Campagna took advantage with an RBI single to center as Lancaster's lead grew to 8-1.

McAvene (2-1) limited the Revs to one run over an efficient seven innings.

Wehler's (2-for-4) RBI single to right center with two outs in the ninth provided the final tally.

Pace (6-2) saw his five-decision winning streak snapped as he was charged with a season-high eight runs. He had been 5-0 with a 3.33 ERA over his previous 10 starts, allowing no more than four runs during that stretch.

Parker Bugg and Tyler Palm both tossed two scoreless innings out of the Revs bullpen. Bugg's outing was his first of more than an inning as he tied a season-best with three strikeouts.

Lancaster levels the season's War of the Roses series at 5-5 as the Revs fall one game behind the 2024 club for best record through 58 games in franchise history, now 37-21.

Notes: York has scored 16 of its last 17 runs with two outs. Pace was the winner in a victory vs McAvene last Wednesday at Penn Medicine Park by the same 8-2 final score, holding the Stormers to just one run in 5.1 innings in his previous start. Marty Costes doubled in the third, extending his on-base streak to all 41 games played this season, four games shy of matching Nate Espy (2007) for the second longest on-base streak in Revs history. Olmeda is 5-for-7 at the plate the past two contests. Jalen Miller was held hitless, seeing his seven-game hitting streak snapped.

