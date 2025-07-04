Revs Set off Early Fireworks in Wild Win over Stormers

(York, Pa.): The York Revolution celebrated Independence Day eve with some early fireworks, outslugging the Lancaster Stormers, 13-11 in a wild victory in front of 3,827 fans at WellSpan Park on Thursday night. Frankie Tostado went 5-for-5 with three doubles and Jalen Miller homered and drove in four in a game that saw two ties and four lead changes as the Revs closed out the first half home schedule with a big victory.

Lancaster struck for two in the first as Nick Ward's RBI double to left center and Mason Martin's single to center handed the Stormers a 2-0 lead before an out was recorded.

Revs starter Wes Scott quickly got into gear, retiring 11 consecutive batters into the fourth.

The Revs answered immediately as Jeremy Arocho worked a one-out walk, advanced on both a wild pitch and a steal, and scored from third on Tostado's single to right. With two outs, William Simoneit (eight-game hitting streak) smoked a double to left, setting up Jeffrey Wehler who ripped a game-tying RBI single up the middle. Simoneit was cut down at the plate attempting to score as the Revs tied the game 2-2 after an inning.

Arocho again sparked things in the third with a leadoff walk and Tostado doubled down the right field line to put two in scoring position. A wild pitch scored Arocho, and two batters later, Wehler smashed his second RBI single of the night past third baseman Joe Campagna as the Revs led 4-2.

Ariel Sandoval returned from the injured list and cranked a solo homer to left in the top of the fourth for Lancaster, cutting York's lead to 4-3.

The Revs answered as Jaylin Davis hammered his own solo homer to right center, his ninth of the year and eighth to the opposite field. The Revs weren't done as Ryan Higgins singled to center, stole second, moved to third on a wild pitch, and scored on Tostado's two-out double to right as the lead grew to 6-3.

Lancaster erupted for five runs in the fifth to go in front. Joseph Carpenter picked up his sixth and seventh RBI of the series, chopping a two-run single into left to chase Scott as the lead was cut to 6-5. With two outs, Sandoval blasted a three-run homer to left off reliever Hunter Dula, his second of the night, as Lancaster leapt in front, 8-6.

The Revs came back with their own haymaker, scoring four times in the bottom of the fifth. Brandon Lewis ripped an RBI single to center and with two outs, Miller drilled a go-ahead two-run double off the Arch Nemesis in left. Arocho served an RBI single into right as the Revs surged back in front, 10-8.

Martin connected on a two-out, opposite field two-run homer to left in the sixth, his league-leading 20th of the year as Lancaster drew even again at 10-10.

Tostado poked his fourth hit of the night past third base and hustled out his third double of the evening to lead off the bottom of the sixth. After advancing to third on a wild pitch, he duped reliever Jackson Rees into throwing to third on a comebacker that would have gone for the second out. With still only one out, Wehler lined a sac fly to right for his third RBI of the game as the Revs went back ahead, 11-10.

York lefty Jordan Morales handled a perfect seventh for the game's first scoreless half inning since the top of the third, and Miller hammered a two-run homer to left in the bottom of the seventh, his team leading 11th of the season as the lead extended to 13-10.

Andrew Semo led off the eighth with a solo homer to left for Lancaster, but with Martin at the plate representing the tying run, Morales retired the dangerous hitter with a grounder to second to maintain a 13-11 lead.

Cam Robinson worked around a pair of two-out walks in the ninth, retiring Semo on a fly out to right to cap the wild victory with his league leading 12th save.

Notes: Tostado's five-hit game is the second of his career and second of the season as he also went 5-for-5 on May 18 vs Hagerstown. It's the 15th five-hit game in Revs history, the eighth five-hit game without making an out, and just the third five-hit performance without making an out by a Revs hitter in WellSpark Park history, along with his own performance on May 18 and a 6-for-6 game by Kennard Jones in 2008. Tostado becomes the first player in Revs history with multiple five-hit games. His three doubles give him a league-leading 33 on the season, just 17 shy of an Atlantic League record and eight shy of the franchise record. He is already one double away from matching last year's league-leading total for the entire season. Miller leads the team with 50 RBI following his 13th multi-RBI performance and his third game of four RBI or more. Marty Costes was kept off base for the first time all year, snapping a 42-game on-base streak, the third longest in Revs history. York evens the War of the Roses series, 6-6 while avoiding a series sweep. The Revs out-hit the Stormers 16-12 in what was York's highest scoring game since a 15-12 win at Long Island on July 11, 2024. It was the highest scoring home game since an 18-12 loss vs Spire City on July 12, 2023, and the highest scoring home victory since a 14-11 win vs the Kentucky Wild Health Genomes on June 4, 2022. It was the highest scoring War of the Roses game since a 17-12 loss at Lancaster on August 5, 2021 and the Revs' highest scoring win against the Stormers since a 13-12 victory on July 13, 2021 at Lancaster. The Revs scored six in four innings off Lancaster starter Noah Bremer who had allowed three or fewer in each of his previous seven starts (two or fewer in six of those seven). York took advantage of six Lancaster wild pitches and a passed ball.

Up Next: The Revs visit Staten Island for July 4 weekend. RHP Chris Vallimont (1-1, 6.60) faces lefty Christian Allegretti (4-2, 3.66) in Friday's opener at 7 p.m. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 6:40 p.m.







