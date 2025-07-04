Griffin Dominates Flying Boxcars on Fourth of July

July 4, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(Hagerstown, Md.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars 9-1 on Friday evening in the opener of a three-game series at Meritus Park.

Long Island jumped out in front 3-0 in the top half of the first inning on run-scoring base knocks from Troy Viola and Cody Thomas and an RBI single produced by JC Encarnacion against Hagerstown starting pitcher Quinton Martinez. The Ducks made it 4-0 in the second on River Town's RBI double.

Leading 5-0 in the fourth, the Flocked plated three more runs for a commanding 8-0 edge thanks to a bases clearing three-run double off the bat of Encarnacion. The eight-run advantage was more than enough for Ducks starter David Griffin, who retired the first 13 batters he faced to begin his night on the mound before issuing a walk to Joe DeLuca with one away in the fifth. Griffin surrendered a leadoff free pass to Justin Acal in the sixth but finished his evening on the bump in dominant fashion as the right-hander erased the final four batters he faced all by way of the strikeout.

The Flying Boxcars came to bat in the bottom of the eighth frame still without a hit in the ballgame, but Dante Leach's two-out RBI single to left centerfield off reliever Ryan Langford scored Mark Black to end the no-hit and shutout bid as Hagerstown now trailed 8-1. Chris Roller's run-scoring base hit in the ninth rounded out the scoring in the contest.

Griffin (5-1) was the winner as the right hander did not allow a hit or a run in seven innings pitched, walking two and striking out nine. Martinez (0-2) suffered the loss after giving up eight runs (six earned) on ten hits across four innings of work, striking out seven.

Roller, Thomas and Kole Kaler had three hits apiece, Encarnacion drove in four runs while Town and Viola each had a pair of hits and runs scored for the Flock.

The Ducks and Flying Boxcars continue their three-game set on Saturday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. at Meritus Park. Fans can follow all the live on FloBaseball. Sign up today. Right-hander Ryan Sandberg (2-2, 4.41) toes the rubber for the Ducks against Flying Boxcars righty Julian Minaya (0-4, 10.19).

