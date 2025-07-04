Lancaster Takes July 4th Contest Over Charleston

The 4th of July didn't lack fireworks at Penn Medicine Park. Neither after nor during the first of a three-game set between Lancaster and Charleston.

The scoring started in the bottom of the first when Evan Alexander walked and eventually scored via a throwing error by Dirty Bird's catcher, BJ Lopez. After singling himself, Nick Ward plated thanks to a two-out base hit by Ariel Sandoval.

Charleston second baseman Alsander Womack put his team on the board with a solo home run in the next frame. In the bottom half of that second inning, the Stormers took a 6-1 lead thanks to a hit batter, two bunt singles, and two walks allowed by Charleston starter Jamison Hill.

However, Womack brought his squad closer in the top of the fourth with his second home run of the game. He had two altogether this season prior. But have no fear, Stormers fans. Joseph Carpenter cleared the right field wall in the bottom of the fourth with a two-run blast of his own, and the Lancaster advantage was back to five.

Charleston leadoff man James Nelson cranked his 15th homer of the year to lead off the fifth. That made it 8-4 Stormers. In the next frame, the Dirty Birds notched three runs on four hits and were within a single score.

Lancaster answered the Charleston surge with one of its own in the top of the sixth. The Stormers batted around to score three in the inning. Evan Alexander, however, did strike out with the bases loaded to end the frame, so despite the 11-7 score, the door was left ajar.

Charleston kicked that door open in the eighth with three more runs of five hits, including a solo home run by Travis Demeritte and a pair of RBI hits by Chad Sedio and Joseph Rosa.

So the count was 11-10 Lancaster entering the ninth inning's later half, and it was all left up to the right arm of Gerson Moreno. The righty walked Womack to start, got Lopez to ground out, and then the Stormers caught their break. On a ball pitched to Demeritte, Womack slipped while retreating to second base. He got caught in between bags and was gunned out at second by Lancaster catcher Alex Isola. Nelson struck out to end it, and the Stormers faithful watched the postgame fireworks show with smiles on their faces.

The second game of the series is set for tomorrow at 6:45. Right-hander Noah Skirrow (7-3) takes the bump for Lancaster, while Kyle McGowin (1-4) is set to start for Charleston. Tune in to watch the action on FloBaseball at 6:40.







