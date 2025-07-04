Lexington Defeats Southern Maryland 11-5 in July 4th Showdown

July 4, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







Lexington, KY - The Legends kicked off their Fourth of July weekend in front of a sold-out home crowd, welcoming in the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs for a three-game series. Lexington looked to get back on track after going 2-4 on their most recent road trip. Dustin Beggs got the start for the Legends, while Southern Maryland gave the start to Garrett Martin.

Southern Maryland wasted no time in scoring as Jackson Loftin hit a lead-off home run to left. The Legends did not wait long to get going either, as Dylan Rock launched a lead-off home run of his own to tie the game up in the first. This was followed by a ground-rule double from Curtis Terry, who was then subsequently driven in by a two-run homer hit by EJ Cumbo. The home run derby continued in the second inning as Pierce Howard launched a solo shot of his own to bring the Blue Crabs within one run. However, the Legends ended up being gifted a run as Rock drew a bases-loaded walk to drive in the first. Brady Whalen followed this up with an RBI single that plated two before another run came in on a balk. EJ Cumbo Joined in on the fun by laying down a single to bring in another run, making it an 8-2 ballgame. The excitement continued in the third as Loftin launched his second lead-off home run of the game.

Both starters settled in during the middle three innings, which brought the game to a complete halt. This caused both teams to go three up and three down in the fourth. EJ Cumbo's lead-off single got the offensive gears turning again, but he was left stranded. The Blue Crabs found their fourth hit of the game with Ethan Wilson's out-double in the Sixth, but Southern Maryland would come up empty-handed once again. Lexington found another hit at the bottom of the sixth with a lead-off single from Austin Bates, but the score ultimately stayed the same.

The Blue Crabs blasted the scoring open again in the seventh with a lead-off triple from Pearce Howard that was followed by a two-run homer from Dondrei Hubbard that brought it within three. This brought Dalton Ross into the game, who was able to tally a strikeout before forcing the double play to get out of the inning. However, Lexington was able to pull away in the seventh. The first one came across on an Andy Atwood ground rule double that was followed by an RBI single from Bates that brought two runs across, putting the Legends up 11-5. Southern Maryland continued to chip away at Lexington's lead as they were able to bring two across on sac flies from Howard and Brett Berrera. However, this would not prove to be enough as Jonathan Haab sat the Blue Crabs down without a challenge.

Lexington gets the win 11-5 in the series opener against the Blue Crabs. The win is given to Dustin Beggs, who improves his record to 2-0, and the loss is given to Garrett Martin, whose record goes to 2-3 on the year. The series will continue tomorrow, July 5th, with first pitch scheduled for 7:00 PM, followed by another round of the best fireworks show in town, thank to our friends at Kinetic by Windstream.







Atlantic League Stories from July 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.