First Half Champs: Davis Homers Twice as Revs Are Headed Back to Postseason

June 30, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(York, Pa.): Jaylin Davis blasted a pair of big home runs as the York Revolution clinched a first half North Division title, winning 6-2 over the Staten Island FerryHawks on Sunday afternoon at WellSpan Park. The defending Atlantic League champions are headed to the postseason for the 10th time in franchise history, as they win the first half for the fifth time.

Davis was the catalyst on Sunday and spotted the Revs an immediate 3-0 lead. After William Simoneit (season-high seven-game hitting streak) prolonged the first inning with a two-out single to left, Davis drilled a three-run homer to right field, propelling the Revs in front right away.

York starter Michael Horrell handled the first three innings in scoreless fashion, but four singles produced a run for Staten Island in the fourth. Drew Maggi's seeing-eye poke through the right side got the FerryHawks on the board as York's lead was cut to 3-1, but Horrell retired Eddy Diaz on a grounder to short to leave the bases loaded.

Davis did the heavy lifting again in the fifth as Ryan Higgins kept the inning alive with a two-out pinch hit single to left. That set the stage for Davis who crushed a two-run homer to right center as the lead expanded to 5-1. It marked Davis' eighth home run (21 RBI) in just 20 games with York, as seven of his eight long balls have been hit to the opposite field.

Frankie Tostado drew a bases loaded walk in the sixth for his 40th RBI of the year as the Revs increased the lead to 6-1. York scored all six runs with two outs, as Alexis Olmeda (3-for-4) and Jalen Miller kept the inning alive with base hits, preceding walks to Marty Costes and Tostado.

Horrell (3-1) held Staten Island to one run in five innings for the win, working around seven hits (six singles) to strand seven runners.

Jordan Morales logged his third consecutive scoreless outing with zeroes in the sixth and seventh.

Hunter Dula navigated past a leadoff double for a scoreless eighth with a pair of strikeouts.

Cristhian Rodriguez led off the ninth with an opposite field homer to left, but lefty Ian Churchill recorded the final three outs without further damage, notching the final out on a grounder to short as the Revs poured onto the field celebrating a first half title.

York has won four of five, improving to 37-20 with six games still to play before the midway point. The Revs have won the first half in back-to-back years for the first time, and are heading to the postseason in consecutive years for the first time since 2016-17. The only other time they reached the postseason in consecutive years came between 2010-12 when they advanced to the postseason in three straight seasons.

Notes: Davis joins Jalen Miller and Simoneit as Revs with multi-homer games this season. It was the 11th multi-homer game of his pro career and first since 6/14/22 vs Toledo (with Triple-A Worcester). His 11 multi-homer performances include a pair of three-homer games (5/16/17 with Cedar Rapids vs Peoria, and 8/16/19 with Sacramento at Reno). Marty Costes extended his on-base streak to 40 consecutive games, third longest in franchise history, going 2-for-4 with a walk. Horrell extended his walkless streak to 21.1 innings to begin the season before a one-out walk in the first; he struck out 19 before issuing his first free pass. The Revs' clinching date of June 29 is the second earliest in franchise history behind last year's date of June 25.

Up Next: The Revs welcome the Lancaster Stormers to begin a three-game series on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. It is Ag & Farm Night featuring a York Fair Jersey Auction presented by York County Agricultural Society, and a WellSpan Sports Medicine Silver Slugger Tuesday. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.







