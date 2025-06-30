High Point Rockers Kent Emanuel Has Contract Purchased by Mexico City

June 30, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - Left-hander Kent Emanual, a starting pitcher for the High Point Rockers, has had his contract purchased by los Diablos Rojos (Mexico City) of the Mexican Baseball League. Los Diablos Rojos are currently in first place in the South Conference of the Mexican Baseball League.

Emanuel, a former ACC Pitcher of the Year while at North Carolina, went 6-1 with a 3.41 ERA for the Rockers and was instrumental in High Point winning the Atlantic League's South Division first half championship.

Emanual made 10 starts for the Rockers and threw 58 innings while striking out 48 and allowing just 14 walks. He had two wins each against Lexington and Charleston along with victories over Hagerstown and Long Island.

Emanuel becomes the fifth Rocker to have their contract purchased this season and the 44th in team history.

The Rockers are 38-18 and are preparing to host the Gastonia Ghost Peppers in a three-game series at Truist Point beginning on Tuesday, July 1. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. Thursday's July 3 game will feature the Rockers' biggest postgame fireworks show of the year.

Tickets for all Rockers games are on sale at HighPointRockers.com.







Atlantic League Stories from June 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.