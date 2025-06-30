2025 Ducks Patriotic Jersey Auction this Week

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks have announced the launch of the team's annual Patriotic Jersey Auction. Fans may bid on special jerseys, which will be worn by the players and coaches for each game of their July 1-3 three-game series against the Staten Island FerryHawks.

Fans can place their bids from Tuesday, July 1, at 6:35 p.m. through Sunday, July 6, at 5:00 p.m. Bids will start at $75. Those wishing to bid may do so via the LiveSource mobile app. Fans can download the app by searching "livesource" in the app store on their mobile device.

Net proceeds from the auction benefit the QuackerJack Foundation, the charitable arm of the Ducks. All donations are tax deductible. The QuackerJack Foundation has contributed to thousands of non-profit and like organizations each year while bringing awareness to worthy programs and causes in need of assistance on Long Island.

Tickets to these three games and all Ducks games are now available. They can be purchased by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX or visiting LIDucks.com.

