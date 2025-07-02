High Point Rockers Jordan Luplow Acquired by Laredo

July 2, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - High Point Rockers outfielder Jordan Luplow has had his contract acquired by the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos of the Mexican Baseball League.

Luplow joined the Rockers on May 11 but was inactive from May 23 until June 24. After rejoining the club, Luplow enjoyed his greatest moment as a Rocker on June 27, capping a six-run ninth inning rally with a walk-off three run homer to defeat Lancaster 7-4 at Truist Point. The win cut High Point's magic number to one before winning the Atlantic League's South Division first half championship.

Despite playing in just 14 games for High Point, Luplow, 31, hit .255 with four homers and 13 RBI while drawing eight walks and scoring nine runs. He spent part of seven seasons in Major League baseball, primarily with Pittsburgh and Cleveland, before joining the Rockers.

Luplow will report to Dos Laredos in the coming days. Dos Laredos (translation: two Laredos) is a binational team that splits its home games between Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas and Laredo, Texas. The Tecoletes (Owls) are the only Mexican League team to play outside of Mexico.

Luplow is the seventh Rocker to have their contract purchased this season and the 46th in club history.

The Rockers play game two of their home series with Gastonia tonight at 6:35 p.m. at Truist Point. -30- About High Point Baseball, Inc. The High Point Rockers, operated by the non-profit High Point Baseball, play their home games at Truist Point, a state-of-the-art $36 million ballpark which serves as a catalyst to the rejuvenation of downtown High Point. The Rockers have reached the Atlantic League playoffs in three of four years after winning the South Division title in both halves of the 2023 season. The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, an MLB Partner League, has 10 clubs from New York to North Carolina. For more, visit HighPointRockers.com.







Atlantic League Stories from July 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.