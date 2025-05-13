Stormers, Boxcars Rained Out

May 13, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







The Tuesday evening game between the Lancaster Stormers and Hagerstown Flying Boxcars was postponed due to rain and will be made up as part of a single admission doubleheader early Wednesday.

Lancaster will send right-handers Noah Skirrow (1-1) and Steven Lacey (0-0) to the mound for the 11:00 DH. Hagerstown will counter with right-handers David Richardson (0-2) and Dominic Picone (0-1).

Fans may follow the action on FloBaseball, beginning at 10:55. Both games will be seven innings.







Atlantic League Stories from May 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.