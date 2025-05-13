Stormers, Boxcars Rained Out
May 13, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)
Lancaster Stormers News Release
The Tuesday evening game between the Lancaster Stormers and Hagerstown Flying Boxcars was postponed due to rain and will be made up as part of a single admission doubleheader early Wednesday.
Lancaster will send right-handers Noah Skirrow (1-1) and Steven Lacey (0-0) to the mound for the 11:00 DH. Hagerstown will counter with right-handers David Richardson (0-2) and Dominic Picone (0-1).
Fans may follow the action on FloBaseball, beginning at 10:55. Both games will be seven innings.
