Boxcars, CNB Bank Announce Community Hero Initiative
May 6, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)
Hagerstown Flying Boxcars News Release
Hagerstown, MD - The Hagerstown Flying Boxcars are proud to partner with CNB Bank to introduce Community Hero Nights at Meritus Park.
Beginning May 14th, the Flying Boxcars will offer $6 tickets to community heroes and one guest, every Wednesday night. Community heroes include first responders, educators, active and retired veterans, healthcare employees and more. Heroes can claim their discounted ticket and guest ticket at the ticket office the day of the game, or in advance, if they show their badge at the window.
Each Wednesday home game, the Boxcars will also be recognizing "Community Heroes of the Week," who serve their local community and embody the characteristics of a true "community hero." These individuals will have the opportunity to throw out an honorary first pitch and receive pregame recognition on the field.
Mark Harrell, President/CEO of CNB Bank said, "We are so proud to sponsor Community Hero Night. It's the perfect way for CNB Bank to honor the unsung heroes who help our community thrive. It reflects our commitment to recognizing and celebrating the extraordinary efforts of individuals who inspire and uplift us all. We are proud to work alongside you!"
A list of our Community Hero games can be found below -
May 14 - 11 am vs Lancaster
May 28 - 11 am vs York
June 11 - 6:30 pm vs York
June 25 - 6:30 vs Southern Maryland
July 9 - 6:30 vs Lexington
July 16 - 6:30 vs Lancaster
July 30 - 11 am vs Gastonia
Aug 13 - 6:30 vs Staten Island
Aug 27 - 6:30 vs Lancaster
Sep 10 - 6:30 vs Lancaster
