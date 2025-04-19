Boxcars Open Spring Training Schedule with a Win

April 19, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Hagerstown Flying Boxcars News Release







April 17th - 9-3 W vs Lancaster Sound Breakers

The Boxcars opened their Spring Training campaign at Meritus Park against the Lancaster Sound Breakers - a pro travel team from California. Mike Kickham got the start on the mound, with a new pitcher appearing every inning. Jorge Martinez stood out on the bump, striking out two batters and putting in a solid shift. The Boxcars opened the scoring in the second when Joe DeLuca walked in the first run of the day, followed by an RBI single from Jesus Lujano and 2 RBI single from Chad Sedio. Dilan Rosario and Miles Williams also registered RBIs in the 4th and 5th innings. The Boxcars closed out the 8th with their 9th run coming via Ossie Abreu, who brought home Joe DeLuca, after he reached second with a double.

