High Point Rockers Tie Gastonia Ghost Peppers in Exhibition

April 19, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers and the Gastonia Ghost Peppers played to a 3-3 tie on Saturday night at Truist Point.

The Rockers tallied a pair of runs in the first inning when Luis Gonzalez doubled and was followed by Ben Aklinski's two-run homer. High Point added a run in the second on an Aidan Brewer single and Gonzalez's RBI single.

Gastonia tallied a solo run in the third on a sac fly from Dalton Guthrie. The Peppers added a pair of runs in the third on an RBI single from Eric De La Rosa and a sac fly off the bat of Gavin Stupienski.

The Rockers used six pitchers on the night. Starter Brandon Backman went three innings and Sonny Fauci tossed the fourth and fifth innings. Each recorded three strikeouts. Akeel Morris, Cole Roland and Jared Henry each tossed one inning while Jeff Heinrich closed out the game in the ninth. Heinrich allowed a lead-off double but then struck out the side.

"We saw exactly what we thought we'd see, two good teams going at it," said Rockers manager Jamie Keefe. "Our pitching was good and we had some young guys out there really battling. The next three days will be crucial (leading up to cut down day). We have some really tough decisions ahead of us."

The Rockers will continue to practice at Truist Point during the coming week before heading to Southern Maryland for the season opener on Friday, April 25. The Rockers open at home on Friday, May 2 against the Lexington Legends.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from April 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.