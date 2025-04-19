Stormers Win Fan Fest On Mound Effort

April 19, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







Lancaster's pitching was nearly flawless for a second straight afternoon as the Stormers downed the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars in the annual Fan Fest exhibition game Saturday afternoon at Penn Medicine Park.

Alex Garbrick and a quartet of relievers limited Hagerstown to three hits on the afternoon. Jesus Lujano took Garbrick's first pitch of the day into left center field for a single, and Patrick Chung reached on a scratch hit in the second.

Hagerstown's only run came on Errol Robinson's leadoff homer to right center off Ryley Gilliam in the top of the fourth. The staff faced the minimum of 15 batters after that with the only baserunner being Ossie Abreu on a leadoff walk from Mason Ronan in the seventh. That was quickly erased when Lujano rolled into a 4-6-3 double play.

Ronan threw two hitless innings of relief while Kyle Johnson and AJ Alexy threw a perfect inning apiece.

Kelly Dugan and Joseph Carpenter spurred the Lancaster offense with a pair of hits and a walk apiece.

Dugan led off the second against David Richardson with a double to the gap in left center, the Stormers' only extra base hit of the day. Carpenter rolled a single up the middle to score Dugan with the game's first run.

Sam Plash opened the following inning with a sharp line drive single into left field. One out later, Nick Lucky drew a walk to add a second baserunner. Following Mason Martin's fly out to center, Alex Isola roped a base hit into left center to score Plash. Dugan pulled a single into right for a 3-0 lead, and Carpenter capped the Lancaster scoring with a second single to center.

The Stormers finished the afternoon with eight hits.

Lancaster will be idle on the Easter holiday before hosting Southern Maryland in a 1:00 exhibition game on Monday and a game against the Black Sox on Tuesday. Neither game will be open to the public.

The club will head onto the road on Friday morning to visit the Long Island Ducks in the season-opening three-game series beginning Friday at 6:35. One week later, the home schedule will get underway with a 6:45 contest against the Gastonia Ghost Peppers.

All games again in 2025 will be available through Flo Baseball.

