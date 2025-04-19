Fans Enjoy Fun-Filled Day and Ducks Victory

April 19, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the California Dogecoin 14-2 on Saturday afternoon in the second game of spring training at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

The game was one of many highlights at the team's annual Fan Fest at the ballpark. Those in attendance were introduced to the 2025 Ducks roster prior to the game along the first base line. Additionally, fans were able to enjoy numerous pregame activities, including a team autograph session, inflatables at the Stony Brook Children's Hospital Ducks Fun Zone, video games from Party Mags, face painting by Dina's Dynamics and much more.

The Ducks erupted for six runs in the bottom of the first inning. RBI singles from River Town, Justin O'Conner and Troy Viola, an RBI double by Taylor Kohlwey and a two-run double by Kole Kaler gave the Ducks the early lead. O'Conner's second RBI single of the day made it 7-0 Long Island in the second. Viola scored on a wild pitch, and Seth Beer added an RBI double in the third to bump the lead to nine.

Chris Roller drove in the Ducks 10th run with an RBI single in the fifth. A four-run sixth, highlighted by Chad Pike's two-run single and Town's RBI double, make it a 14-0 ballgame. The Dogecoin plated their only two runs in the seventh inning.

Zach Plesac got the start for the Ducks and tossed three scoreless innings, conceding just one hit while striking out four. Juan Hillman also threw three scoreless innings, yielding two hits with five strikeouts. Tim Melville and Mark Washington each added a scoreless inning in relief.

Town led the Ducks offense with three hits, two RBIs, two runs and two walks. Kohlwey added two hits, an RBI, a run and two walks, while O'Connor chipped in with two hits, two RBIs and a run.

The Ducks continue their exhibition slate on Monday afternoon against the Long Island Black Sox. First pitch is scheduled for 1:00 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 12:30 a.m. as part of Fan Fest. Admission to the game will be free for Ducks full season ticket holders, while a $5 donation to the QuackerJack Foundation will apply for all other fans. Tickets must be purchased at the Fairfield Properties Ballpark on the day of the game.

The Ducks open the 2025 regular season, presented by Catholic Health, on Friday, April 25, against the Lancaster Stormers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). Tickets for all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX or going online to LIDucks.com.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from April 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.