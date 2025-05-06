Gastonia Peppers Rockers with 14 Runs

May 6, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - The Gastonia Ghost Peppers tallied four runs in the first inning and scored in each of the first five innings in taking a 14-8 decision from the High Point Rockers in front of a matinee crowd of 3,432 on Tuesday afternoon at Truist Point.

The Rockers had invited Guilford County school children and Asheboro City school children to attend the game.

High Point starting pitcher Matt Solter (L, 1-1) could not regain the magic that helped him throw a one-hitter at Gastonia last week. On Tuesday, the Ghost Peppers opened with a pair of singles followed by back-to-back walks to score their first run of the game. A sac fly from Patrick Mazeika and a two-run double from Dalton Guthrie staked Gastonia to a 4-0 lead after one.

Four straight walks from Gastonia starter Kevin Smith netted the Rockers their first run of the game in the bottom of the first. But Gastonia added a run in the top of the second on a triple by Kevin Watson, Jr. and a sac fly from Richie Martin to take a 5-1 advantage. An RBI double from Luis Gonzalez made it a 5-2 game after two.

Gastonia added a run in the third on a double by Mazeika and an RBI single from Guthrie then tacked on six more runs in the fourth to go ahead 12-3.

Gastonia reliever Tanner Wyatt (W, 1-1) earned the win with 2.1 innings of one-hit pitching while walking two and striking out three.

The Rockers worked their way back into the game late, scoring four times in the eighth. Luke Napleton had a two-run double while Gonzalez and Ben Aklinski each drove in a run.

The Rockers now stand at 7-3 on the season while Gastonia improved to 4-6.

Gonzalez finished the day with four hits and three RBI for the Rockers while Napleton hit safely in his sixth straight game and collected two RBI.

High Point will be back under the lights on Wednesday, hosting Gastonia at 6:35 pm at Truist Point.

