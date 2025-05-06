Charleston Dirty Birds Shut out Lexington Legends 4-0

May 6, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

The Charleston Dirty Birds secured a dominant shutout victory against the Lexington Legends, riding strong pitching and timely hitting to a 4-0 win. A three-run first inning set the tone, and the Dirty Birds' pitching staff kept the Legends off the board for the entire game.

Game Highlights:

Fast Start: Charleston jumped ahead early with a three-run first inning, highlighted by Joseph Rosa's two-run homer. The offense added an insurance run in the seventh on Zach Daniels' solo blast. Lights-Out Pitching: Dirty Birds starter David Lebron dazzled, tossing six shutout innings while scattering six hits and striking out seven. The bullpen trio of Lance Lusk, Frank Moscatiello, and Eddy Demurias closed the door, allowing no hits over the final three innings. Lexington Left Stranded: Despite collecting six hits, the Legends struggled to capitalize on their opportunities, leaving seven runners on base.

Key Performances:

Charleston Dirty Birds:

Joseph Rosa: 2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, SB. Zach Daniels: 1-for-4, HR, 2 RBI. David Lebron: 6.0 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 7 K, 1 BB (W, 1-0).

Lexington Legends:

Xane Washington: 1-for-3, 2B, 2 SB. Curtis Terry: 1-for-4, 2B. Wilton Castillo: 5.0 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 8 K, 2 BB (L, 1-1).

Notable Stats:

Charleston's pitching staff combined for nine strikeouts while issuing just two walks. Lexington hitters were 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position. The Dirty Birds stole two bases, adding to their aggressive play style.

Next Up:

Game 2 of the series kicks off tomorrow at 10:35am as Charleston looks to build off the momentum in game 1 and Lexington looks to get some offense brewing.

