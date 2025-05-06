Revs vs. Boxcars Postponed

May 6, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.) This evening's York Revolution game against the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars has been postponed due to inclement weather and field conditions.

The game will be made up on Wednesday, May 7, as part of a single-admission doubleheader at WellSpan Park. The Revolution and Boxcars will play two seven-inning games beginning at 5 p.m. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. for fans to enter ahead of the first pitch.

Tickets from tonight's postponed game may be exchanged for tickets to any remaining 2025 regular season home game (subject to availability).

Exchanges can be made in person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office at WellSpan Park or by calling the ticket office at (717) 801-HITS. On game days, the ticket office is open from 10 a.m. until the end of the fifth inning. On non-game days, it is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

