Crabs Strike Early, Topple Stormers

May 6, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







Southern Maryland pounced early on Tuesday evening, scoring seven runs in the first four innings for a 7-4 victory over the Lancaster Stormers in the opener of a three-game series.

It was the third consecutive loss for Lancaster (4-6). The Blue Crabs hold an identical record over the season's first 10 games.

Jackson Loftin singled, and John Taylor walked to open the night for the visitors. The pair executed a double steal, and Loftin raced home when Alex Isola's throw on the trailing runner ended up in center field. Alejandro de Aza later smashed a two-run homer for a 3-0 lead against Tim Brennan (0-1).

Nick Ward provided the host crowd with its lone excitement of the night, cracking a three-run homer to tie the game in the second.

De Aza snapped the deadlock with an RBI single lined into center following an Ethan Wilson triple in the third. Southern Maryland built upon that with a trio of two-out runs in the top of the fourth. Wilson knocked in a pair with a single into right, and Pearce Howard capped the inning with an RBI single cranked off the boards in right.

The remainder of the night was the domination of the Southern Maryland pitching staff. In one stretch, starter John Kelly and reliever Rafi Vazquez (1-0) combined to fan eight of 11 Lancaster batters. A double play took the Stormers out of any chance to score in the sixth, and the last nine Lancaster outs were recorded on pop ups and fly balls.

Noah Skirrow (1-0) will square off against Shawn Semple (1-0) in the middle game of the series on Wednesday night. Fans may tune into the game on FloBaseball, starting at 6:40.

NOTES: Slater Schield reached base for the eighth straight game...He replaced Mason Martin in the lineup mid-game and drew a walk in the eighth inning...Ariel Sandoval extended a hitting streak to five...Lancaster hit only three balls on the ground in the game...15 outs were recorded on fly balls...The game, at 2:26, was the fastest this season by 14 minutes.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from May 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.