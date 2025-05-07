Viola at It Again as Ducks and Ferryhawks Split Twin Bill

(Staten Island, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks split a single admission doubleheader with the Staten Island FerryHawks on Wednesday evening at Staten Island University Hospital Northwell Health Community Park, taking game one 10-9 while dropping game two 3-2.

The Ducks took a 2-0 lead in the first inning of game one on Seth Beer's RBI groundout and Taylor Kohlwey's RBI single off FerryHawks starter Christian Capuano. Staten Island took a 5-2 advantage in the bottom of the frame on a sacrifice fly from Mark Contreras, RBI singles from Shayne Fontana, Matt Scheffler and Aaron Takacs and an RBI double by Eddy Diaz off Long Island starter Justin Alintoff.

Trailing 7-2, the Flock got to within 7-4 on solo home runs by Chad Pike and Cody Thomas. Long Island sent ten batters to the plate in the sixth and scored six times to jump back in front 10-7, highlighted by RBI doubles from Chris Roller and Thomas and a go-ahead three-run home run off the bat of Troy Viola. A Contreras two-run homer got the FerryHawks to within a single run, but Mark Washington retired the side in order in the seventh to secure his first save in a Ducks uniform and preserve a dramatic come-from-behind one-run victory.

Alintoff registered a no-decision after surrendering five runs on seven hits in one inning of work, striking out one. David Griffin (1-0) tallied the win in relief after giving up four runs on five hits in four innings of work, walking one and striking out three. Capuano (1-1) was tagged with the loss, giving up eight runs (five earned) on ten hits across five and two-thirds innings pitched, walking one while striking out four.

Long Island once again struck first in the fourth inning of game two thanks to a leadoff home run to the opposite-field in right off the bat of JC Encarnacion off FerryHwaks starter Jack Mahoney. Staten Island answered right back in the home half of the frame with three runs of their own thanks to a two-run double by Takacs versus Ducks starter Nick Tropeano and an RBI double by Tim Borden off reliever Brad Case. The visitors got to within 3-1 in the seventh on a two-out solo shot to left centerfield produced by Viola but would come up just short as the FerryHawks hung on for the one-run triumph.

Mahoney (1-0) went the distance for the win, allowing two runs on three hits in seven innings pitched, walking one and striking out 11. Tropeano (0-1) was tagged with the loss, giving up three runs on three hits in three innings on the bump, walking three and striking out seven. Viola led the way at the plate with two home runs and four runs batted in combined in the two games played for Long Island.

The Ducks and FerryHawks wrap up their three-game set on Thursday morning. First pitch is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at SIUH Northwell Health Community Park. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Sign up today. Left-hander Mitchell Senger (0-1, 7.71) toes the rubber against FerryHawks righty Morgan McSweeney (1-0, 1.00).

Long Island returns home on Friday, May 9, to open a three-game set against the Lancaster Stormers. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It's a Tap Room Friday, and Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons with a special offer to save $15 when spending $50 or more (dine-in) and one (1) free appetizer when spending $30 or more (delivery/pick-up) from The Tap Room to fans as they exit the ballpark. Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

