Blue Crabs Outlast Stormers

May 7, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

The Stormers had their chances on Wednesday evening, but the club could not push across the key runs.

In the seventh, Lancaster loaded the bags before So. Maryland recorded an out. First baseman Joseph Carpenter managed a walk, centerfielder Nick Lucky lined a single to left, leftfielder LeDarious Clark beat out a bunt single down the third base line, and the Stormers were in business.

But then, Lancaster let So. Maryland pitcher Santiago Florez off the hook relatively unscathed. Second baseman Slater Schield struck out on three pitches in the rubber pellets. Third baseman Nick Ward notched a sacrifice fly to bring Lancaster within one, but shortstop Yeison Coca K'd to end the inning.

Alex Isola, who homered to right earlier in the game, opened the eighth with a deep out to left. Kelly Dugan struck out after lining a deep foul down the right field line. Ariel Sandoval also launched a foul to right before picking up a walk from Brandon McCabe. Sandoval stole second but was stranded when Carpenter steamed a one-hopper to third baseman Jackson Loftin.

Neither team had a huge night at the plate. Lancaster managed only five hits, including Isola's two-run homer in the first. The Blue Crabs didn't handle the twigs too much better, striking out twelve total times, but they did enough.

After getting a run home on Isola's first inning throwing error, centerfielder Gio Digiacomo powered a two-run homer into right centerfield in the fourth.

Then, after a few quiet innings of their own, first baseman Brett Barrera plopped a bloop single into right. The soft contact was enough to score a fourth run for So. Maryland, which was all they ended up needing.

So. Maryland starting pitcher Shawn Semple picked up his second win of the season, going six innings strong while allowing just three hits and two runs. On the other hand, Lancaster righty Noah Skirrow takes the loss, giving up five knocks and 4 earned runs through five and two-thirds innings.

The Stormers have lost four in a row, and finish their series against the Blue Craps tomorrow morning at eleven. Southern Maryland on the other hand aims for its first series sweep of the year.

Lancaster hosts Southern Maryland in the series finale on Senior Day. Fans may tune into FloBaseball, beginning at 10:55.

NOTES: Schield singled in the third to extend his on-base streak to nine games...Christian Scafidi, Jackson Rees and Ryley Gilliam combined for 3 2/3 scoreless innings of relief...Lancaster played without slugging first baseman Mason Martin, who left Tuesday night's game with an upper body injury.

