Legends Edge Dirty Birds 4-3, Improve to 7-4

May 7, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







Charleston, WV - The Lexington Legends kept their early-season momentum rolling Wednesday afternoon, holding off a late rally to defeat the Charleston Dirty Birds 4-3 at GoMart Ballpark. With the win, Lexington improves to 7-4 and a half game out of first place in the Atlantic League's South Division.

Drew Ellis led the charge with a two-run homer in the third inning - his fourth homer of the season - and Brady Whalen added a double and a stolen base. Brian Fuentes and Andy Atwood each delivered sacrifice flies to manufacture key runs in a tight game.

Starter Nic Laio (3-0) earned his league-leading third win of the year with six solid innings, allowing just three hits and two runs while striking out six, bringing his season total to 21, which also leads the Atlantic League. The bullpen held steady once again, capped by Durbin Feltman, who worked a clean ninth to record his league-leading fourth save. Feltman remains unscored upon through four appearances.

Charleston made things interesting late, thanks to a two-run homer by JJ Matijevic and an RBI double from Zach Daniels, but the Dirty Birds left eight runners on base, including two in the ninth.

The win brings Lexington's record to 4-1 against the Dirty Birds this season. The series will conclude tomorrow in Charleston, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 PM.

The Legends will return home on Friday, May 9th to host the Staten Island FerryHawks on First Responders Night, presented by Hicks & Funfsinn.. All first responders will receive up to four complimentary tickets on May 9th by presenting their credentials at the Legends Ticket Office. The FerryHawks will still be in town the next night, May 10th, for Hit the Books Bookmark Redemption Night thanks to iHOP, followed by postgame fireworks. May 11th is Mothers Day at Legends Field, fans can call the Legends Group Sales Department at 859-422-7869 to book a special Mother's Day Brunch in the Lexington Lounge.

