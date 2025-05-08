Ducks Team up with LiveSmart to Launch VIP Amazon Alexa Experience at Fairfield Properties Ballpark
May 8, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)
Long Island Ducks News Release
(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks are proud to announce a game-changing partnership with Hospitality technology leader LiveSmart AI, bringing its signature LiveSmart Connect Alexa-powered solution to Fairfield Properties Ballpark. The official launch took place on Opening Day, April 25, introducing a new VIP experience designed to elevate fan engagement and service.
As part of the opening phase, Alexa devices will be available in select VIP suites, offering guests a smart, seamless way to access services and information with a simple voice command.
"We are pleased to team up with Kevin and his innovative group at SmartAI," said Ducks President/Chief Business Officer Michael Pfaff. "As we continuously look for new, thoughtful ways to enhance the customer experience at our ballpark, this seemed like a wonderful opportunity to help achieve our goals, while collaborating with a forward-looking, proven partner in the space."
With LiveSmart Connect, suite guests at Fairfield Properties Ballpark can:
Request food and beverage service
Get real-time game and stadium info
Ask about suite amenities or team details
Enjoy a frictionless, elevated fan experience-powered by voice
"From room service in hotels to luxury suites in stadiums, we believe in creating frictionless guest experiences," said Kevin Kelly, CEO & Founder of LiveSmart AI and author of The Disney Way for the Digital Age. "Partnering with the Long Island Ducks allows us to bring that magic to the ballpark-combining hospitality innovation with America's favorite pastime."
This collaboration sets a new standard for fan-first innovation, blending sports, technology, and service excellence in one unforgettable experience.
