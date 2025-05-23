Offense Tough to Come by in Series Opener in Lancaster

(Lancaster, Pa.): The York Revolution out-hit the Lancaster Stormers 5-2 on Friday night, but dropped their offensively challenged series opener by a final score of 3-0 at Penn Medicine Park. The Revs' four-game winning streak is snapped as they fall to 15-8 on the season with their first-place lead cut to two games.

Neither team managed a hit until Brandon Lewis singled to start the fifth, but Lancaster grabbed a 1-0 lead without a base hit in the fourth.

Revs starter Wes Scott evaded trouble in the second after hitting Ariel Sandoval with a pitch to start the inning. The Stormers' designated hitter stole second and reached third on another steal with one out. Scott got a lineout to first with the infield in for the second out, but walked the eighth and ninth hitters to load the bases. The righty escaped by retiring Danny Amaral on a tapper back to the mound.

Sandoval capped a 10-pitch battle to lead off the home fourth with another hit by pitch and steal. After a walk to Nick Lucky, Joseph Carpenter sacrificed both runners ahead. That set up Brandon Wagner's sac fly to center as Lancaster led 1-0.

Scott's only hit allowed came with one out in the fifth when Mason Martin banged a double to right center. That ended a 10.2-inning no-hit streak for Scott (1-2) who issued six walks but allowed just one run in five innings.

Meanwhile the Revs were unable to solve Lancaster lefty Keylan Killgore (1-2) who retired 10 straight before Lewis' leadoff single in the fifth. Jeffrey Wehler also singled with one out in the inning, but Killgore struck out the side to preserve his 1-0 lead.

With two aboard and two outs in the sixth, Lewis smacked a single up the middle making a bid to get the Revs on the board, but Amaral was playing shallow in center and came up firing to cut down Justin Connell at the plate attempting to score, ending the sixth inning and Killgore's outing.

Lancaster padded its lead in the bottom of the sixth as Hunter Dula struggled to find the strike zone, allowing a base hit and three walks including a walk to Yeison Coca that forced in a run. Dallas Woolfolk entered and walked Amaral to force in a second run before retiring the next three to avoid further damage as the Revs trailed 3-0.

Scott Engler worked a 1-2-3 seventh for Lancaster and Philip Diehl set down the first two of the eighth, but the Revs put together one last threat. Connell singled up the middle with two outs to keep the inning alive, extending his hitting streak to eight games on a 115-mph rocket ground ball, the Revs' second-hardest hit ball of the year. Frankie Tostado walked and pinch-hitter Bubba Alleyne reached on an infield single to load the bases for Lewis. The Revs' third baseman was ejected during his at-bat by home plate umpire Vinny Mariani following his second strike, however, and rookie Mason Walker was summoned to pinch hit, striking out looking against reliever Jackson Rees to end the inning. The strikeout was charged to Lewis (2-for-4) as Walker inherited the 0-2 count.

Ryley Gilliam finished off his fourth save with a double play grounder to complete the shutout for Lancaster.

Parker Bugg struck out the side in order in the seventh and Jordan Morales returned to the mound for the first time in two weeks, chucking a scoreless eighth out of the Revs bullpen.

Notes: The shutout loss is the second of the season for the Revs, both on their current four-game road losing streak. York falls to 6-4 on the road after opening the year 6-0. It's the first time Lancaster has shut out the Revs since June 2, 2017, having gone 154 regular season meetings between shutouts. It is the second time in Revs history that they've allowed just two hits to the opposition but lost; the other time was August 25, 2013 in a 1-0 loss at Lancaster when future Revs lefty Nate Reed beat Chris Cody who suffered a complete game defeat. York is now 2-2 vs Lancaster this season. Connell now has an eight-game hitting streak and a 20-game on-base streak; his 115 mph single trails only Ryan Higgins' 120 mph ground out on May 4 as York's hardest batted ball of the season. York's pitching staff entered play having issued the league's second-fewest walks but were guilty of a season-high 11 free passes. Scott's six walks tied a season-high. Lewis' ejection was the Revs' first of the year.

Up Next: York and Lancaster meet again on Saturday at 6:45 p.m. at Penn Medicine Park. Revs lefty Danny Denz (0-0, 0.71) faces Lancaster righty Tim Brennan (1-1, 4.94). Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 6:25 p.m.







