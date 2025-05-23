Stormers Blank York

May 23, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







Lancaster's arms were strong on Friday evening against the York Revolution.

The eyes and legs were keen, too. The bats - not so much.

Keylan Killgore and four Lancaster relievers combined on a five-hit shutout while the Stormers drew 11 walks and stole six bases in a 3-0 win over the Revs in a series opener at Penn Medicine Park.

The win, Lancaster's seventh in 10 games, moved the Stormers to within five games of York for the North lead.

Killgore (1-2) kept York hitless until Brandon Lewis led off the fifth with a sinking liner to center that just eluded Danny Amaral's diving effort. The lefty would allow another single that inning.

His defense kept York off the board in the sixth. After a one-out walk to Justin Connell and a two-out HBP against Marty Costes, Lewis grounded a single up the middle. Amaral charged the play and made a perfect throw home to catcher Alex Isola, who had plenty of time to tag out Connell to end the inning.

Scott Engler pitched a perfect seventh. York put together a two-out threat against Phil Diehl in the eighth, loading the bases. Jackson Rees took over the mound chores to face Lewis. The second called strike perturbed Lewis, who was tossed from the game by Vinny Marianni. Rees completed the strikeout against Mason Walker to end the frame.

Ryley Gilliam used a double play to cancel a one-out walk in the ninth to earn his fourth straight save.

Lancaster's offense was meager but enough. Its first run came without the benefit of a base hit in the fourth inning off Wes Scott (1-2). The right-hander hit Ariel Sandoval with a pitch for the second time on the night. Sandoval stole second during a walk to Nick Lucky. Joseph Carpenter advanced the runners with a bunt, and Brandon Wagner got a fly ball deep enough to left center to plate the run.

Hunter Dula loaded the bases on two walks around a Carpenter single in the sixth. Yeison Coca drew his third free pass of the night to force home one run. Dallas Woolfolk walked Amaral to score another before York pitching retired the final nine Lancaster batters on the night.

Noah Bremer (0-1) will take the hill on Saturday against left-hander Danny Denz (0-0). Fireworks will follow the game. Fans may tune into FloBaseball, beginning at 6:45.

NOTES: The win was Lancaster's first via shutout this season...It was also the first blanking of the Revs by the Stormers in nearly eight years...Killgore has allowed only two earned runs in his last 17 2/3 innings...The 11 walks was a season high for Lancaster...The only other Lancaster hit was a double by Mason Martin in the fifth...Stormers pitchers reached double digits in strikeouts for the 11th time on the season.

Subject: Lan 3, Yor 0 (box)

Game Date: 05/23/2025

York Revolution 0 AT Lancaster Stormers 3

YTD YTD

York AB R H BI AVG Lancaster AB R H BI AVG

Miller, J 2B 4 0 0 0 .320 Amaral, D CF 4 0 0 1 .308

Connell, J CF 3 0 1 0 .397 Ward, N 2B,3B 4 0 0 0 .250

Tostado, F 1B 2 0 0 0 .347 Martin, M 1B 3 0 1 0 .268

Costes, M RF 2 0 0 0 .289 Isola, A C 4 0 0 0 .225

Alleyne, B PH,RF 1 0 1 0 .200 Sandoval, A DH 2 1 0 0 .222

Lewis, B 3B 4 0 2 0 .314 Lucky, N 3B,LF 2 1 0 0 .229

Walker, M 3B,PH 0 0 0 0 .000 Carpenter, J RF 3 1 1 0 .280

Soularie, A LF 4 0 0 0 .208 Wagner, B 2B 0 0 0 1 .217

Wehler, J SS 3 0 1 0 .309 Clark, L LF,PR 0 0 0 0 .203

Berglund, M C 4 0 0 0 .211 Coca, Y SS 1 0 0 1 .239

Higgins, R DH 3 0 0 0 .214

30 0 5 0 23 3 2 3

York 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 5 0

Lancaster 0 0 0 1 0 2 0 0 x - 3 2 0

2B--Martin, M 1B (4). RBI--Amaral, D CF (3), Wagner, B 2B (6), Coca, Y SS

(8), TOTALS 3 (0). HP--Tostado, F 1B (1), Costes, M RF (3), Sandoval, A DH

2 (3). SF--Wagner, B 2B (3). SH--Carpenter, J RF (0). SB--Ward, N 2B,3B

(3), Sandoval, A DH 3 (9), Lucky, N 3B,LF (9), Carpenter, J RF (3).

LOB--York 8, Lancaster 11. DP--J. Miller(2B) - B. Lewis(3B) - F.

Tostado(1B), N. Ward(2B) - Y. Coca(SS) - M. Martin(1B).

YTD

IP H R ER BB SO HR ERA

York

Scott, W (L,1-2) 5.0 1 1 1 6 2 0 3.00

Dula, H 0.0 1 2 2 3 0 0 4.32

Woolfolk, D 1.0 0 0 0 1 1 0 1.69

Bugg, P 1.0 0 0 0 0 3 0 3.00

Morales, J 1.0 0 0 0 1 0 0 4.50

8 2 3 3 11 6 0

Lancaster

Killgore, K (W,1-2) 6.0 3 0 0 1 8 0 4.05

Engler, S 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0.68

Diehl, P 0.2 2 0 0 1 1 0 4.73

Rees, J 0.1 0 0 0 0 1 0 4.61

Gilliam, R (S,4) 1.0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0.96

9 5 0 0 3 11 0

HB--Scott, W 2 (7), Killgore, K 2 (3). SO--Miller, J, Connell, J, Tostado,

F, Costes, M, Lewis, B, Soularie, A, Wehler, J 2, Berglund, M, Higgins, R

2, Ward, N, Martin, M, Isola, A, Sandoval, A, Lucky, N, Carpenter, J.

BB--Connell, J, Tostado, F, Wehler, J, Amaral, D, Ward, N, Martin, M,

Lucky, N 2, Wagner, B 3, Coca, Y 3. BF--Scott, W 23 (113), Dula, H 4 (39),

Woolfolk, D 4 (20), Bugg, P 3 (10), Morales, J 4 (46), Killgore, K 23

(118), Engler, S 3 (48), Diehl, P 5 (59), Rees, J (61), Gilliam, R 3 (40).

P-S--Scott, W 101-56, Dula, H 21-6, Woolfolk, D 17-8, Bugg, P 13-9,

Morales, J 15-8, Killgore, K 88-57, Engler, S 10-8, Diehl, P 21-12, Rees, J

4-3, Gilliam, R 14-7.

T--2:48. A--2383

Weather: 58 degrees, Partly Cloudy

Plate Umpire - Vinny Marianni, Field Umpire #1 - Antonio Pinzon, Field Umpire #3 - Justin Alvarez







Atlantic League Stories from May 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.