Captain Jack: Ghost Peppers Name Reinheimer First Captain in Franchise History

May 23, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

GASTONIA, N.C. - The Gastonia Ghost Peppers have named Jack Reinheimer the first captain in franchise history, as announced by general manager Brady Salisbury and manager Mauro "Goose" Gozzo on Friday.

Reinheimer, 32, has been with Gastonia since the 2022 season. The shortstop is Gastonia's all-time franchise leader in games played (258), hits (282), stolen bases (110), runs scored (202) and doubles (59).

The Charlotte native is a former big-leaguer, having played for the Diamondbacks in 2017 and the Mets in 2018. He's had his contract purchased by MLB affiliated teams while with Gastonia each of the past two seasons, reporting to Double-A Northwest Arkansas in the Royals system in 2023 and to Triple-A Iowa in the Cubs organization last season.

Gozzo, who's been the manager for Gastonia since Reinheimer arrived, presented the new captain with the news in the team clubhouse before Friday night's game.

"I'm honored to name Jack Reinheimer as the first ever captain of the team," Gozzo said. "On the field, Jack has been a staple of consistency and professionalism. He represents what we are all about as an organization. Jack is not only a great player and teammate, but a class act off the field. Well Deserved Jack!"

Salisbury, who was the assistant GM when Reinheimer started playing in Gastonia, explained why he's confident the infielder deserves the title.

"Jack Reinheimer's impact is evident across multiple dimensions," Salisbury said. "On-field performance, leadership, and the perseverance that was needed in times where there weren't many bright spots. That's when Jack always stepped up. We always knew that when his name was on the lineup card, we were getting not only an elite table setter at the top of the lineup, but also one of the most sure-handed infielders the league has ever seen. I'm proud to see Jack Reinheimer be recognized as this organization's first captain because there's nobody more deserving."

Salisbury and Gozzo presented Reinheimer with two replica jerseys with the letter "C" printed onto them to symbolize his captainship. Reinheimer will be joined by his family for a pregame ceremony before the Ghost Peppers take on the Rockers at 7 p.m.







