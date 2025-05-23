Ducks Drop Series Opener to Ferryhawks

Long Island Ducks catcher Ronaldo Flores

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Staten Island FerryHawks 9-1 on Friday evening in the opener of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

The FerryHawks were led at the plate by Brandon Martorano, who had three hits, an RBI, a run scored and a walk. Pablo Sandoval added a three-run home run for the visitors. Ronaldo Flores had three hits on the offensive side for the Flock, including two doubles.

Staten Island starting pitcher Christian Allegretti (2-0) picked up the win after allowing an unearned run on two hits in six innings pitched, walking one and striking out seven. Long Island starter Juan Hillman (0-2) suffered the loss, giving up six runs (five earned) on eight hits in four innings of work, walking three while striking out six.

The Ducks and FerryHawks continue their three-game series on Saturday night. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). Following the game, all fans in attendance will be treated to a Fireworks Spectacular. It's also a Long Island MacArthur Airport Lucky Seat Saturday at the ballpark, and one lucky fan will win 40,000 Breeze Points, enough for two roundtrip tickets, from MacArthur Airport to a Breeze Airways nonstop destination. Right-hander David Griffin (3-0, 2.84) takes the mound for the Ducks against FerryHawks lefty Shayne Barringer (0-0, 12.00).

Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Sign up today.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

