Revs vs. Blue Crabs Games Rescheduled for June 2

May 23, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.) The May 21 suspended game and May 22 postponed game between the York Revolution and the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs will be made up on Monday, June 2, beginning at noon. Gates will open at 11:00 a.m. and admission will be free, with seating on a "general admission" basis.

The suspended game from May 21 will resume in the 5th inning and be played to a full nine innings. After a short break, a second, seven-inning game will be played to make up the May 22 game.

As a reminder, tickets dated for May 21 or May 22 may be exchanged for tickets to any remaining 2025 regular season home game, with a special two-for-one exchange offer (subject to availability). Exchanges can be made in person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office at WellSpan Park or by calling the ticket office at (717) 801-HITS. On game days, the ticket office is open from 10 a.m. until the end of the fifth inning. On non-game days, it is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday.







Atlantic League Stories from May 23, 2025

Revs vs. Blue Crabs Games Rescheduled for June 2 - York Revolution

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.