Sandoval Paces Stormers

May 22, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Ariel Sandoval's bat has come to life.

The outfielder with two championship rings as a Lancaster Stormer homered and drove in four runs early Thursday to lead the host club to a 7-5 victory over the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars in the finale of a three-game set at Penn Medicine Park.

With the victory, the Stormers notched their third straight series win.

Sandoval, serving as the DH for the Thursday matinee, ripped a go-ahead two-run single to left off Mike Kickham (0-3) in the bottom half of the third inning, capping a four-run frame, and later hit a decisive homer to right with a man aboard in the seventh.

Danny Amaral and Joseph Carpenter also singled in runs in the Lancaster third. Carpenter and Nick Lucky teamed up with doubles in the fifth for Lancaster's other run.

The Boxcars notched all of their Thursday runs on homers. Gary Mattis connected following a leadoff error in the first inning, hammering a two-run drive to the right of the batter's eye off starter Steven Lacey. Ossie Abreu hit a two-run homer to left in the sixth inning against Kyle Johnson to bring Hagerstown to a 5-4 deficit.

Mattis connected for a second time, off Phil Diehl, with a leadoff homer inside the right field foul pole to produce the game's final run in the eighth.

Jackson Rees (2-1) was awarded the win in relief. The right-hander worked 1 1/3 innings, allowing one hit and striking out three. Ryley Gilliam survived a pair of two-out walks in the ninth for his third save.

The Stormers will entertain the York Revolution on Friday at 6:45. Lefty Keylan Killgore will take the hill for the Stormers against right-hander Wes Scott (1-1). Fans may tune into FloBaseball at 6:40 to catch the action.

NOTES: Sandoval's homer, his second in two games, was the first by a Lancaster DH in 2025...He has seven RBI in the last two games...Lancaster pitchers recorded a season-high 15 strikeouts...Slater Schield had a pair of singles and has reached base in 14 of the 15 games he has played...Carpenter has hit safely in 14 of his last 17 games (20-61, .328).







