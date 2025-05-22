Charleston Ends Winning Streak

May 22, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - The High Point Rockers had their four-game winning streak come to an end on Thursday night with a 7-2 loss to the Charleston Dirty Birds at GoMart Park.

Each team rapped 10 hits but Charleston was able to make better use of theirs.

Despite the loss, the Rockers maintain the best record in the Atlantic League at 17-7 and hold a three-game lead over second place Lexington in the South Division.

Charleston's Alsander Womack had a pair of hits including a double and three RBI to lead the Dirty Birds offense. J.J. Matijevic homered and drove in a pair of runs as well.

The Rockers were led by D.J. Burt's three hits and Luis Gonzalez who accounted for the Rockers only runs with a two-run double in the seventh.

Charleston took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first when Rockers starter Brandon Backman (L, 2-1) hit James Nelson with a pitch to start the frame. Matijevic then hit a two-run homer as the Dirty Birds took their first lead in the series. Backman allowed a pair of runs to start the second on a pair of singles and walk. Then Womack delivered a two-run double to stake the Birds to a 6-0 advantage.

Charleston's Kyle McGowin (W, 1-3) scattered six hits over six innings while striking out eight Rockers.

The Rockers open a three-game series at Gastonia on Friday night at CaroMont Health Park with first pitch slated for 7:00 p.m.







