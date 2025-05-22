Memorial Day Weekend at Legends Field

May 22, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

The Lexington Legends are gearing up for a thrilling Memorial Day Weekend at Legends Field. The Charleston Dirty Birds will be visiting for a three game series as the Legends look to recover from dropping the last two series and fight back to the top of the South Division.

The weekend kicks off Friday, May 23rd with first pitch scheduled at 7:00 PM. Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act will be featured at the game, part of a series of National Acts presented by Lexington Clinic for the Legends' 25th Anniversary. After the game fans can enjoy the best fireworks show in town.

Saturday, May 24th will be Military Appreciation Night at the ballpark, presented by Hicks & Funfsinn. With first pitch scheduled for 7:00 PM, all active duty and retired military can receive complimentary tickets at the Legends Ticket Office by presenting their ID. After the game will be another round of the best fireworks show in town for fans.

The weekend will round off on Sunday, May 25th with Sunday Funday, presented by the YMCA of Central Kentucky. Players will be available on the front plaza for pregame autographs and after the game kids will be able to run the bases. It's also the day for the Lil Legends Kids Club, presented by Great Clips. Members of the Kids Club will receive free entry to the ballpark, with ticket deals for parents, and get express lane access to running the bases after the game. It's a great chance to use all those Lil Legends perks!

The team will get a well-deserved rest on Monday before returning to action. The Long Island Ducks will be visiting Lexington for their first matchup against the Legends since 2022.

Tuesday, May 27th will kick off the series with a $2 Tuesday, presented by Great Clips. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 PM, and fans can expect $2 tickets, hot dogs, popcorn, and canned Pepsi products.

Wednesday, May 28th will be the first Bark in the Park, presented by Bluegrass Veterinary Clinic. Dogs will be welcome to the ballpark for the evening to enjoy a beautiful night of baseball at Legends Field with their human friends.

Thursday, May 29th will finish off the homestand with a Thirsty Thursday. Fans will be able to enjoy $2 canned domestics like Coors and Miller Lite, along with $3 crafts. It's also Teacher Appreciation Night at Legends Field; teachers will be able to purchase special $5 tickets through a ticket link provided by the Lexington Legends.

Following the homestand the Legends will head on the road to Charleston and Gastonia before returning home on June 6th for Come Home Again Reunion Weekend, presented by Lexington Clinic.







