Dirty Birds Win the Final Game of the Nine-Game Homestand

May 22, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Charleston Dirty Birds News Release







The Charleston Dirty Birds bounced back decisively, leveraging a big second inning and stellar pitching to secure a 7-2 victory over the High Point Rockers. Solid performances from JJ Matijevic and Alsander Womack, coupled with strong starting pitching from Kyle McGowin, propelled Charleston to victory.

Key Performances

Charleston Highlights:

JJ Matijevic (1B): 2-for-5, HR, 2 RBI (.282 AVG).

Alsander Womack (2B): 2-for-4, 2B, 3 RBI (.384 AVG).

Zach Daniels (CF): 1-for-4, SF, RBI (.242 AVG).

Kyle McGowin (SP, W, 1-3): 6 IP, 6 H, 0 ER, 8 K (2.52 ERA).

High Point Highlights:

DJBurt (CF): 3-for-5 (.343 AVG).

Luis Gonzalez (RF): 1-for-4, 2 RBI (.330 AVG).

Pitching Breakdown

High Point:

Starter Brandon Backman (L, 2-1): Struggled with control, allowing 6 runs (all earned) in 3 innings.

Reliever Kyle Halbohn: Provided 2 scoreless innings, stabilizing the bullpen.

Charleston:

Starter Kyle McGowin: Commanded the game with six shutout innings, striking out eight.

The bullpen surrendered 2 runs in the 7th but remained effective overall.

Key Moments

Charleston Strikes Early:

The Dirty Birds capitalized on a shaky start by Backman, scoring two runs in the 1st inning and adding four more in the 2nd, highlighted by a bases-clearing double from Womack.

Rockers Rally Fizzles:

High Point scored twice in the 7th inning on a single by Gonzalez but left two runners stranded, unable to mount a comeback.

Game Impact:

This win snapped Charleston's short losing streak, giving them momentum going into the series finale. High Point's pitching struggles early in the game proved too costly, despite strong hitting performances from their lineup.







