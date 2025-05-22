Tribute to LI Ducks Hockey Night Friday, August 15

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks, in conjunction with the Suffolk Sports Hall of Fame, today announced it will host a Tribute to LI Ducks Hockey Night on Friday, August 15.

During the team's 6:35 p.m. game against the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars, the Ducks will recognize the Long Island Ducks hockey franchise that played in the Eastern Hockey League from 1959 to 1973. Players and coaches will wear special jerseys designed to replicate those worn by the Ducks hockey team. These jerseys will be auctioned off during the game via the LiveSource mobile app, with net proceeds from the auction benefiting the Suffolk Sports Hall of Fame.

In addition, the Ducks will welcome Buzz Deschamps to the ballpark to take part in the festivities and throw out a ceremonial first pitch prior to game time. Deschamps played with the Long Island Ducks hockey club from 1962-64, combining to score 97 goals and total 181 points. He went on to serve as a scout for the New York Rangers and Calgary Flames, the varsity coach of the St. John's University hockey team and the Head Coach of the Men's Ice Hockey team at Stony Brook University, among other roles. The Ontario, Canada, native was inducted into the Suffolk Sports Hall of Fame as part of its 2010 class.

The Long Island Ducks played their home games at the Long Island Arena in Commack. The Ducks won the Eastern Hockey League North Division twice (1964-65 and 1965-66). Additionally, they were the Eastern Hockey League playoff champions and won the Walker Cup Trophy on April 7, 1965. Former Ducks player/coach John Brophy was the role model for the character of Reggie Dunlop, played by Paul Newman, in the famous 1977 sports comedy Slap Shot.

The Suffolk Sports Hall of Fame will be inducting Long Island Ducks President/Chief Business Officer Michael Pfaff and Field Manager Lew Ford as part of their Class of 2025. Pfaff and Ford join Owner/Founder/CEO Frank Boulton (Class of 2003), late co-Owner and co-Founder Bud Harrelson (Class of 1992) and former outfielder Justin Davies (Class of 2007) in the Hall of Fame. Additionally, former Long Island Ducks hockey players John Brophy and John Muckler will be inducted as part of this year's class. The Suffolk Sports Hall of Fame will hold their induction ceremony on May 29th at 6:00 p.m. at Flowerfield in St. James. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available by visiting SuffolkSportsHOF.com.

