Revs vs. Blue Crabs Games Postponed

May 22, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.) Today's suspended game and regularly scheduled matchup between the York Revolution and the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs have been postponed due to persistent inclement weather and continued rain in the forecast. A makeup date will be announced at a later time.

Tickets dated for today's game may be exchanged for tickets to any remaining 2025 regular season home game, with a special two-for-one exchange offer (subject to availability).

Exchanges can be made in person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office at WellSpan Park or by calling the ticket office at (717) 801-HITS. On game days, the ticket office is open from 10 a.m. until the end of the fifth inning. On non-game days, it is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday.







