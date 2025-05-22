Ducks Earn 1,700th Win to Take Series from Ferryhawks

(Staten Island, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Staten Island FerryHawks 7-1 on Thursday night in the rubber game of a three-game series at Staten Island University Hospital Community Park. Long Island has now won 1,700 games as a franchise, more than any other team in the history of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball.

Long Island took a 1-0 first inning lead on Troy Viola's opposite-field single to right off Staten Island starting pitcher Adalberto Mejia. The Flock made it 2-0 in their favor in the third when JC Encarnacion scored from third on a throwing error by way of a pickoff attempt at first base by reliever Trayson Kubo.

The FerryHawks got to within 2-1 the third on Nate Scantlin's RBI single versus Ducks starter Zach Plesac. The Flock took a 4-1 advantage in the fifth courtesy of Viola's RBI double and a Taylor Kohlwey sacrifice fly. The visitors added a run in the sixth thanks to a Chris Roller run-scoring double and closed out the scoring in the eighth on RBI base knocks from River Town and Encarnacion.

Plesac (3-1) earned the win after allowing just one run on five hits over six innings pitched, walking two and striking out a season-high eight as the right-hander tallied his third consecutive quality start. Mejia (0-3) suffered the loss, surrendering one run on one hit in two-thirds of an inning while walking three batters.

Roller led the offensive attack by reaching base in all five plate appearances with three doubles, an RBI, three runs scored, two walks and a pair of stolen bases.

