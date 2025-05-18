Early Barrage Boosts Ducks

May 18, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island reached Noah Bremer for eight runs in 1 2/3 innings in the right-hander's return to the Atlantic League and cruised to a 10-4 victory in the finale of a three-game series at Penn Medicine Park on Sunday afternoon.

The defeat ended a three-game winning streak for the Stormers.

Bremer, one of three starting pitchers selected to the 2024 year-end All-Star Team in the Atlantic League, could not find his form from the previous year. The Ducks began to hammer away with a two-out solo homer from Cody Thomas in the first inning. The next two batters reached, and JC Encarnacion sent both home with a double into the left field corner.

The situation got worse in the second inning. With one out, Chad Pike yanked a solo homer over the tents in right. Chris Roller beat out an infield single on a slow hopper over mound, and Kole Kaler walked. Thomas lined a single to left for a 5-0 lead. One out later, Taylor Kohlwey hit the third base bag with an RBI single. JC Encarnacion greeted Steven Lacey with a two-run double to extend the lead to eight. River Town also doubled to add to the angst.

Anyone fan who stuck around was treated to an entertaining group of highlights over the remainder of the afternoon. Mason Martin produced all of Lancaster's runs with two-run jacks to right in consecutive innings.

The ninth inning produced a pair of staggering defensive plays worthy of any level of baseball. In the top of the inning, Danny Amaral made a headlong diving catch after a long run into the deep left center field angle on a long drive by Encarnacion. Troy Viola returned the favor in the bottom of the inning. The speedy Amaral hit a high chopper in the direction of the third base bag. Viola made a barehanded stop while airborne and snapped a throw across the diamond for the first out in the bottom of the inning.

Lancaster hosts the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars Tuesday evening at 6:45. Noah Skirrow (2-1) will make the start for the Stormers, while David Richardson (0-3) goes for Hagerstown. Fans may tune into FloBaseball at 6:40.

NOTES: Martin has seven homers this season and 34 in 81 games as a Stormer...Seventeen of those have come in 26 games against Long Island...Nick Ward had his sixth two-hit game of the season...Martin and Joseph Carpenter have both hit safely in four in a row...Nick Lucky sat for the first time all year...Lancaster's bullpen allowed seven hits and one walk in 7 1/3 innings while striking out eight.







