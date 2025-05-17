Brennan, Pen Deal Lancaster To Win

May 17, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







Tim Brennan worked into the seventh inning, and a stingy Lancaster bullpen took it home from there as the Stormers defeated the Long Island Ducks, 5-2, Saturday evening at Penn Medicine Park.

The win was Lancaster's fourth in the last five games.

Brennan (1-1) lasted 6 2/3 innings, yielding six hits and two runs. He avoided the walk, although he hit two and recorded four strikeouts. Phil Diehl retired two batters as did Scott Engler. Ryley Gilliam yielded only a two-out double in the ninth to pin down his second save.

Lancaster inched out to a 3-0 lead early in the game. The first Stormers run crossed in the second inning off Juan Hillman (0-1) on a double play off the bat of Yeison Coca. Joseph Carpenter's RBI single up the middle in the third inning plated Nick Ward with the second run. Hillman's wild pitch allowed Coca to score another marker in the fourth for a 3-0 Lancaster lead.

Doubles by Kole Kaler and Chris Roller in the fifth picked up the first run of the night off Brennan. JC Encarnacion sliced the lead to 3-2 with a homer just inside the right field foul pole in the seventh. The Ducks added a pair of singles to chase Brennan, but Diehl retired Taylor Kohlwey on a harmless grounder to first to close the inning.

Ward keyed a two-run seven with a double into the left field corner. That pushed Danny Amaral across for a 4-2 edge. Ward later scored on a two-out single by Alex Isola to provide the final margin of victory.

Noah Bremer, a 10-game winner for the Stormers in 2024, will mark his return to the club with a Sunday afternoon start. He will be matched up against Long Island right-hander David Griffin (2-0). Fans may follow the action on FloBaseball, beginning at 1:55.

NOTES: Ward had two doubles in the game and now has eight on the year...Diehl entered a game for the 11th time in the 20 contests played by Lancaster; Engler was in his 10th...Clark was 2-for-3 to shake a 1-for-17 slump...Lancaster and Long Island have split the eight games the two teams have played so far.







Atlantic League Stories from May 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.