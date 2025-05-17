John Gant's Contract Purchased by Royals

May 17, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced right-handed pitcher John Gant's contract has been purchased by the Kansas City Royals organization. He will report to the team's Triple-A affiliate in Omaha, Neb.

"John has been exceptional on the mound for us this season," said Ducks Manager Lew Ford. "He has earned this opportunity, and we look forward to watching him in his next step towards getting back to the Major Leagues."

Gant has made four starts for the Ducks this season, posting a 2-1 record along with an Atlantic League best 1.71 ERA. Additionally, he is tied for the league lead with 27 strikeouts while ranking fifth with 21.0 innings pitched. The 32-year-old has conceded just 10 hits, five runs (four earned) and five walks. He surrendered just one baserunner and struck out nine in six scoreless innings on May 9 vs. Lancaster and followed that up with six innings of two-run ball (one earned) on May 15 vs. Gastonia.

The Savannah, Ga., native spent six seasons in the Major Leagues, pitching with the Atlanta Braves (2016), St. Louis Cardinals (2017-21) and Minnesota Twins (2021). In 173 MLB games (49 starts), he compiled a 24-26 record with a 3.89 ERA, three saves and 325 strikeouts over 372.2 innings pitched. He was originally selected by the New York Mets in the 21st round of the 2011 amateur draft and spent five seasons in the organization, reaching Double-A.

Gant becomes the fourth member and first pitcher of the 2025 Ducks to have his contract purchased by a Major League or foreign organization. He joins infielder Lizandro Rodriguez (Toronto Blue Jays, May 15) as well as first basemen Seth Beer (Philadelphia Phillies, May 13) and Ryan McBroom (SSG Landers, Korea, April 21). An Atlantic League best 10 Ducks players had their contract purchased during the 2024 season. By leading the league, Long Island was the inaugural recipient of the ALPB's Player Transfers Award.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







