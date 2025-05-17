Solter Shuts out Legends, Bats Make it a Laugher

HIGH POINT, NC- High Point Rockers pitcher Matt Solter threw the first nine inning complete game shutout in club history, a two-hitter, in beating the Lexington Legends 17-0 on Saturday night in front of 2,001 fans at Truist Point.

For Solter (W, 2-1), it marked his second complete game of the season. He tossed a seven inning one-hitter in beating Gastonia 3-0 on April 28. Against the Legends, Solter retired the first eight batters he faced before giving up a single to Andy Atwood in the third inning. Solter then retired the next 14 consecutive hitters before yielding a double to Ryan McCarthy in the eighth. Solter finished with a two-hitter with five strikeouts. He did not allow a walk and faced just two batters over the minimum.

Solter benefited from outstanding defense, including a warning track catch from left fielder Brantley Cutler in the seventh and a diving, hit-robbing grab by Ben Aklinski in center in the ninth.

"That's probably the best game I ever pitched," said the 31-year-old Solter. "Our defense was outstanding and Aklinski's catch in the ninth was incredible. (Catcher) Isaiah (Mirabal) and I were in sync right from the start. He called a great game."

The Rockers offense was in high gear right from the start, scoring three times in the first inning, adding four runs in the second and another four-run outburst in the sixth. They finished with five runs in the eighth. On the night, the Rockers pounded 14 hits including seven extra base hits.

Luis Gonzalez had four hits, including three doubles and a homer. Alinski and Evan Edwards each scored three runs with Edwards driving home four including a three-run homer in the first inning. It was his league-leading ninth homer of the season.

"There's no greater compliment than when the visiting manager (Paul Fletcher) tells you that he could watch Matt Solter pitch every day," said Rockers manager Jamie Keefe.

The win moves the Rockers back into first place in the Atlantic League's South Division at 14-6, while the Legends fall to 13-7. The final game and rubber match of the series is set to start at 4:05 pm start Sunday afternoon at Truist Point.

NOTES: Solter needed only 92 pitches in throwing the complete game. .. Gonzalez's three doubles tied the club record for doubles in a game. .. Brantly Cutler, who was activated earlier on Saturday, collected his first professional hit and RBI in the contest. .. High Point Rockers LHP Jacob Edwards was acquired by the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday.







