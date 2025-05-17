Miller's Slam Shifts Revs Back in Gear, Clobbering Cars to Open Homestand

May 17, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(York, Pa.): Jalen Miller's grand slam reignited the York Revolution offense en route to a 12-2 pounding of the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars on Friday evening at WellSpan Park. The Revs improve to 12-7 with the win, tied for the best 19-game start in franchise history, while they increase their first-place lead in the North Division to two games over both Long Island and Staten Island.

Coming off a frustrating three-game sweep in Southern Maryland in which York totaled just five runs, things got off to a slow start on Friday night.

York threatened early as Miller led off the first with an infield single and immediately stole second, but the Revs were unable to get him home. Osvaldo Tovalin's second inning double also went stranded, while Hagerstown grabbed an early advantage.

Revs starter Tyler Palm worked around a two-out bases loaded threat for a scoreless first inning but was touched for a solo homer to left by Isaias Quiroz with two outs in the second for the game's first run.

Miles Williams ripped a two-out RBI double to left center in the fourth as Hagerstown went up 2-0.

The beast that is the Revolution offense awoke in a huge way in the fourth. After a one-out throwing error, York seized its extra opportunity as Tovalin doubled off the Arch Nemesis and Jeffrey Wehler walked to load the bases. Michael Berglund got York on the board with a sac fly to center, cutting the deficit to 2-1. Ryan Higgins grinded his way on base with a huge two-out walk, setting the stage for Miller who cracked the Revs' first grand slam of the season on a drive just right of the batters' eye as the Revs surged ahead, 5-2.

The Revs went right back to work with a big fifth inning. Brandon Lewis tripled past a diving Jesus Lujano in center field, and Marty Costes drove an RBI double to right center. After an error put runners at the corners, Hagerstown starter Jorge Martinez (0-3) was lifted. Wehler greeted reliever Michael Saturria with a sac fly to deep center. Higgins kept the inning alive when he smoked a two-out single to left, and Miller's pop up landed next to the pitchers' mound for an RBI infield single as a bewildered bunch of Boxcar infielders stared at one another with York's lead growing to 8-2.

Palm (1-0) struck out the first two batters of the sixth and was lifted after two hitters reached. Dallas Woolfolk took care of the final out, striking out Williams looking before handling a scoreless seventh.

The Revs built one last big inning in the seventh, scoring four more times to turn it into a laugher. Berglund walked and stole second to start the inning, and with one out, Miller drove an RBI triple to deep center for his career-high sixth RBI of the night. Justin Connell tacked on a sac fly to center, and Frankie Tostado crushed a solo homer to right center for his third of the year. Lewis doubled to left center and scored when Costes struck an RBI single to right as the Revs continued to tee off.

Parker Bugg (Revs debut) and Hunter Dula each fired perfect innings out of the bullpen to close it out.

Notes: York set season highs with 12 runs, 15 hits, nine extra-base hits, five doubles, two triples, and 30 total bases. It was their most lopsided victory of the season to date. York improves to 6-1 vs Hagerstown, having scored 11 or more in three of the past five head-to-head contests. The Revs registered three sac flies, tying a franchise single-game record set numerous times, most recently May 7, 2024 in a victory in Lancaster. York leads the league with 12 sac flies as a team. Miller's six RBI eclipse the Revs' previous season-best of three RBI in a game by one batter. Connell extended his on-base streak to all 16 games played to begin the year. In addition to his seventh inning homer, Tostado smacked his league-leading 13th double in just 19 games. Revs pitchers have allowed three earned runs or fewer in six straight games, holding a 2.79 ERA over that stretch. Palm allowed just two runs in 5.2 innings with six strikeouts and one walk. Over the last 10 games, Revs starting pitchers have worked a 3.29 ERA and have struck out 54 batters to just seven walks in 41.0 innings. The win is the 1,050th in the career of Revs manager Rick Forney.

Up Next: York seeks a series win on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. as lefty Danny Denz (0-0, 1.04) faces Hagerstown righty Daniel Corcino (1-2, 10.93). Saturday features "The Stigma Stops Here" presented by Bartz Brigade, WellSpan Wellness Weekend (Mental Health), and Post-Game Fireworks presented by Suicide Prevention of York. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.







