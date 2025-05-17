Ducks Unable to Weather Storm in Lancaster

(Lancaster, Pa.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Lancaster Stormers 5-2 on Saturday night in the middle game of a three-game series at Penn Medicine Park.

Ariel Sandoval scored on a double play ball in the bottom of the second inning to give the Stormers a 1-0 lead. Joseph Carpenter's RBI single up the middle in the third doubled Lancaster's lead to two, and a wild pitch by Ducks starter Juan Hillman in the fourth scored Yeison Coca to make it 3-0.

Long Island got on the scoreboard in the fifth courtesy of back-to-back two-out doubles by Kole Kaler and Chris Roller off Stormers starter Tim Brennan. JC Encarnacion closed the gap to 3-2 in the seventh with a solo home run down the right field line. However, an RBI double by Nick Ward and an RBI single by Alex Isola in the bottom of the inning pushed Lancaster's lead back up to three.

Brennan (1-1) picked up the win, tossing six and two-thirds innings of two-run ball, allowing six hits while striking out four. Hillman (0-1) took the loss, conceding three runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks in six innings with four strikeouts. Ryley Gilliam collected his second save with a scoreless ninth, yielding a hit and striking out two.

Roller led the Ducks offense with two hits and an RBI. Jack Lynch added pair of hits as well.

The Ducks and Stormers wrap up their three-game series on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. at Penn Medicine Park. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Sign up today. Right-hander David Griffin (2-0, 3.85) toes the rubber for the Ducks against Stormers righty Noah Bremer (season debut).

Long Island returns home on Friday, May 23, to open a three-game set with the Staten Island FerryHawks. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It's a Tap Room Friday, and Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons with a special offer to save $15 when spending $50 or more (dine-in) and one (1) free appetizer when spending $30 or more (delivery/pick-up) from The Tap Room to fans as they exit the ballpark. Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







